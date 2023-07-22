Peter Jackson visited the set of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. During Steve Weintraub, director Gareth Edwards revealed that he'd become friendly with the legendary director from New Zealand during the making of The Hobbit. Directors having each others' backs is a tradition that's extended long through Hollywood history, but it's always fun to see them turn into movie fans at heart when they get the chance, and that's exactly what happened on the dayvisited the set of. During the Directors on Directing panel at San Diego Comic-Con, hosted by Collider Editor-in-Chief, directorrevealed that he'd become friendly with the legendary director from New Zealand during the making of

Edwards was invited halfway across the world to watch Jackson as he returned to Middle Earth to take on his second trilogy featuring those friendly little folks from Hobbiton, and the experience of watching a master at work left a lasting impression on the young director, who couldn't believe his luck. Jackson gave him a tip that would help him improve his directing and save time and money in the long run.

"Amazing things happen when you make films that you can't believe are true," said Edwards. "One is that I got invited to New Zealand to the set of The Hobbit with Peter Jackson, and I learned some valuable stuff that I kept with me. One of them was, when you say cut in a movie, everybody comes in and starts doing stuff and then quickly, 5 to 10 minutes have gone by and you go for another take and you waste 50% of your day doing this. If you never say cut, nobody can come in, so you do what's called a rolling take. So I do that now too, I shoot for like 25 minutes and never say cut."

The kindness of Jackson meant a lot to Edwards who, later in his career, wanted to pay back the generosity shown to him. That opportunity, he thought, came when he was appointed director of Rogue One. The Star Wars spin-off seemed like the ideal thing to get the hermit-like Jackson to come out in public, but nothing Edwards could say would tempt Jackson to even respond, until the very last day.

When it came to shooting the now-iconic scene of Darth Vader slaughtering the Rebels in the final moments of the film, Edwards reached out once more to say that they were filming with Vader. And Jackson was there in less than 12 parsecs to witness the Dark Lord of the Sith unleash his fury. While the production staff couldn't believe what they were seeing in front of the camera, Edwards was just proud to have his mentor standing behind it with him.

"I thought I need to repay this but I have nothing I can offer him. And then I got Star Wars, so I texted him and I was like 'Hey Pete, I'm making Star Wars so if you ever want to visit let me know'. Jabez Olssen, who's my editor, is also Peter Jackson's editor, so we had that in common, but I couldn't get him to reply to anything. So it was the end of filming, the very last thing we did, this scene in the corridor with Darth Vader and I texted him saying 'Pete, we're about to film Darth Vader' and he replied saying 'I'll be there in 15 minutes'. And we were setting up the shot, the bit where the lights go down and the lightsaber lights up and Peter walks in and asks what we're doing and I just shh'd him and told him to watch, and said action as the lightsaber ignited. I didn't know what the moment would be, I was more excited that Peter Jackson was there!"

Stay tuned here at Collider for more from the Directors on Directing panel with Edwards, Justin Simien and Louis Leterrier.