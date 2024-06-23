The Big Picture Shonda Rhimes series The Catch features an intricate relationship between a private investigator and a con artist.

Despite intriguing twists, the show was short-lived, lasting only two seasons due to a drop in ratings.

Mireille Enos plays Alice and Peter Krause plays Christopher/Ben navigate love, betrayal, and family complications in a thrilling dramedy.

Shonda Rhimes has no problem putting women in tricky situations. In Grey’s Anatomy, Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) dates her boss. In Scandal, fixer Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) has an affair with the president. In the ABC mystery thriller The Catch, a successful private investigator falls madly in love with a highly skilled con artist. It’s also the chase that ensues between the two that kickstarts the story. Sadly, this Shondaland romantic thriller would only go on for two seasons. And while it’s one of the most short-lived shows in the Shondaland universe, it’s still worth checking it out if only to catch the savvy Mireille Enos and the charming Peter Krause play cat and mouse onscreen. Not to mention, these two stars have a sexy chemistry too.

In ‘The Catch,’ a Private Investigator Falls for the Wrong Man

When The Catch opens, Alice Vaughan (Enos) is on the job. She’s posing as Natasha Kendall from the Singer Museum of Contemporary Art, and she’s got her eye on an art thief (Jackson Hurst). With the help of her team, she takes him down after baiting him into stealing a painting. The whole operation goes as planned, which is good for business.

Speaking of business, things are really busy at Anderson/Vaughan Investigations, the security firm that Alice co-founded with her best friend, Valerie Anderson (Jackson Hurst). They have some of the biggest clients in the industry, and the cases just keep coming in. However, Alice, Valerie, and their team also have to deal with Mr. X, a mysterious man who likes to leave them cryptic messages just before stealing their clients’ money. Alice is determined to find him, completely unaware that Mr. X also happens to be Christopher Hall (Krause), an ultra-rich venture capitalist. Christopher was also Alice’s client before becoming her fiancé.

Together, Christopher and Alice make a stunning pair. It’s just too bad that their romance is about to implode. Christopher’s associate, Margot (Sonya Walger), tells him to end his relationship with Alice because it’s time to disappear, and midway through the show’s pilot episode, he sets things in motion. Christopher vanishes, along with his firm, and Alice realizes she’s been conned. Being the trained investigator that she is, Alice eventually figures out a way to get back at him, stealing all of his money. From there, the chase is on. However, the story is not that straightforward.

There’s More to ‘The Catch’ Than a Con

The Catch may be centered on the relationship between Alice and Christopher. However, it becomes immediately clear that there is a lot more going on in this Shondaland drama. For starters, Christopher’s real name is Benjamin Jones (he goes by Ben most of the time) and he has a lot more accomplices than anyone originally thought. Ben isn’t even the real villain in this story. As it turns out, he’s been committing white-collar crimes on behalf of a group known as the Kensington Firm. This criminal organization is also a family business. It was founded by Margot’s parents and has remained under the leadership of her mother, Sybil Griffiths (Lesley Nicol), since her father’s passing.

Throughout Season 1, there’s a bit of a struggle in the firm for leadership. But the most compelling storyline here is Ben’s quest for redemption. It becomes obvious early on that Alice was never just another mark for him. Ben himself even confesses that he was only after her business and her clients at first, but then, he gave into his feelings. As for Alice, she has every reason to hate Ben after everything that happened, but she’s fallen for him too.

Their love story plays out in the series as people in their inner circle try to stop them from getting back together. Aside from Valerie and Margot (who had also been romantic with Ben), there’s also Sophie (Elvy Yost), a lawyer and hacker who works at Alice’s firm, Danny (Jay Hayden), a PI working for Alice and Valerie, and Rhys (John Simm), Margot’s brother who would choose Ben over his sister and mother anytime. Despite objections from them, Alice and Ben eventually find their way back to each other, although it also results in Ben serving a bit of prison time.

ABC Cancelled ‘The Catch’ After a Ratings Drop

Season 1 of The Catch certainly featured a lot of intriguing twists and turns as Alice and Ben fought to be together. That’s exactly what critics loved about the show, eventually earning The Catch a 74% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It was fast-paced, witty, and playful. It featured a stellar cast. However, some also admitted that it wasn’t necessarily the type of show that one would follow week after week. That said, it seems that the romantic thriller performed well enough to score a Season 2 renewal from ABC.

When the show returned, Alice and Ben were no longer chasing each other. After all, Season 2 gives viewers the second half of their love story. This is the part where they finally get to be together after Ben gets out of prison. However, as this is still a thriller, the situation gets a little complicated. In the Shondaland universe, family matters have been known to complicate life. And in Season 2 of The Catch, everyone meets Thomas (Grey’s Anatomy alum T.R. Knight), Alice’s troubled brother who has been working for a drug cartel. Meanwhile, despite trying to take each other down in Season 1, Alice and Margot somehow find themselves working together, along with Ben and Rhys. The situation is also made even more interesting with the arrival of Tessa (Philippa Coulthard) who turns out to be Ben and Margot’s daughter.

Unfortunately, the family complications didn’t seem intriguing enough for fans. While The Catch Season 1 averaged 4.6 million views (the pilot episode even got 5.8 million views), the series struggled to pull in as much when it returned for Season 2. When The Catch returned, its ratings dropped further to 3.7 million. And by the time the finale aired, the ratings had already slipped even further to less than three million. Perhaps fans were interested in seeing Enos and Krause play cat and mouse more than anything else. Since the cancellation of the show, both stars have moved on. Enos went on to join the cast of the Prime Video action-drama Hanna, while Krause has committed to playing a firefighter in ABC’s 9-1-1.

