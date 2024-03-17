The Big Picture Fame can be both a blessing and a curse for actors, offering protection in times of danger.

Peter Lorre's renowned versatility made him a beloved cinematic chameleon among Hollywood stars.

Hollywood's encounter with real-life serial killers led to a darker era in filmmaking during the 'New Hollywood' period.

While the film industry has remained at the top of the popular culture landscape as a result of the appeal of famous stars, it often feels like the dominance of “celebrity culture” overshadows the work that these actors do. Although it’s important to have actors promote their films through creative marketing campaigns, like that of The Dark Knight and more recently, I'm Still Here with Joaquin Phoenix, it’s certainly a challenge when actors’ time is dominated by the discussion of their private lives instead of their work. Given an audience’s familiarity with a celebrity based on their media appearances, it can be harder to completely believe them as different characters.

However, fame itself is not always a bad thing. Just as much as fame and notoriety can have its disadvantages, it can also benefit a performer as well as their family. Such is the case in one of the most baffling stories of the classic Hollywood era. The iconic Peter Lorre’s fame actually ended up saving his daughter from a pair of serial killers.

Peter Lorre Was One of Hollywood’s Greatest Bad Guys

Although Peter Lorre began his career with a series of bit parts in his home country of Austria-Hungary, he would become one of the most internationally recognizable stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood. While “character actors” like Lorre are often cast in bit parts as villains or side characters, it was his versatility that made him such an endearing presence onscreen. Whether he was playing a ruthless pianist opposite Humphrey Bogart in All Through The Night or a tormented medical doctor in The Lost One, Lorre was known for his ability to completely inhabit a role. It was his willingness to play roles deemed challenging or considered unbecoming by major stars that allowed him to earn the reputation as being a cinematic chameleon.

Although there were a multitude of roles that he perfected, Lorre became best known for playing haunting villains. He earned his breakout role in Fritz Lang’s haunting neo-noir film M, which laid the groundwork for the crime genre as it exists today. Lorre starred as Hans Beckert, a serial child murderer whose reign of terror forces the mafia and law enforcement to conduct a joint operation. Lorre’s startling performance is by far the film’s most memorable attribute; he was able to shed any notion of superficiality and play a very realistic antagonist that shocked audiences with his authenticity. While Lang had a lengthy career that was packed with cinematic classics, the success of M (and Lorre’s performance in it) undeniably introduced him to an international audience.

While it was international cinema that taught him his craft, Lorre was a favorite of many American directors. Alfred Hitchcock had a particular affinity for the actor after casting him as the main villain Abbott in the classic mystery thriller The Man Who Knew Too Much; Lorre’s onscreen intensity was a perfect match for “The Master of Suspense,” who would subsequently cast him in the underrated thriller Secret Agent. Lorre’s fame began to peak in the 1940s when he appeared in two of the most highly influential films of the decade; his roles as the shady intimidator in Joel Cairo in John Huston’s classic mystery thriller The Maltese Falcon and as the shady mobster Signor Ferrari in the Best Picture winning romance Casablanca ensured that his place within film history.

How Peter Lorre’s Daughter Avoided the Serial Killers

Lorre’s career continued well into the 1960s, as he even guest starred on episodes of Rawhide and Alfred Hitchcock Presents. Although he died in 1964 as a result of a stroke, Lorre’s fame became inescapable for his family. Lorre’s daughter Catharine did not have a close relationship with her father, as he had divorced her mother, Anne Marie Brenning, only two years before his death. However, Catharine grew up understanding that her father was one of the most beloved stars in film history. He had attained a level of fame that made him instantly recognizable to even non-cinephiles.

Catharine’s life was met with tragedy early on, as her mother died in 1971, leaving her to fend for herself within the Los Angeles area. This was unfortunately a dangerous period in Hollywood history due to the emergence of the serial killers Kenneth Bianchi and Angelo Buono, who became known as “The Hillside Strangler.” The two men would routinely disguise themselves as police officers in order to lure young women into traps, subsequently sexually assaulting and killing them. In what would become a terrifying true-crime story, Bianchi and Buono approached Catharine when she was walking home late at night in 1977.

While the situation could’ve easily turned tragic, Catharine used her father’s fame as a means of protecting herself. She claimed to be Lorre’s daughter, subsequently proving it with photo evidence of her sitting on her father’s lap. The serial killers, who were fans of Lorre’s many films, recognized that the killing of a celebrity child would attract unwanted attention, and decided to let Catharine go. Although the killers ended up claiming the lives of nearly a dozen victims within a few short months, Catharine managed to escape a grizzly fate.

Hollywood Has an Obsession With Serial Killers

Although Buono and Bianchi were both arrested in 1979 and sentenced to life imprisonment, the real threat of serial killers caused a significant social shift in Hollywood. The death of Sharon Tate at the hands of Charles Manson’s family in 1969 has served as a haunting reminder that there was a price to fame, and that many serial killers targeted prominent figures as a result of their popular cultural influence. This loss of innocence within the industry led to the “New Hollywood” era in which mainstream films began to develop darker themes.

Although “The Hillside Strangler” case inspired a 2004 biography starring C. Thomas Howell, there have been many horror films that take inspiration from real serial killers. Even largely fictional films like Se7en were loosely inspired by some of the real cases that had dominated the headlines during this dangerous era. The disturbing, often inexplicable nature of these remorseless killers has certainly provoked interest, as Hollywood seeks to cope with the danger that they present.