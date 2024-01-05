With his bulging eyes, suspicious eccentricity, and peculiar manner of speaking, Peter Lorre rose to prominence through the 30s and 40s as one of the greatest character actors cinema has ever seen. Hungarian by birth, he started acting for the screen in Germany through the late 20s and early 30s. Being of Jewish descent, he left the country when Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party rose to power, making his way to America.

Despite struggling with English and having to speak many of his lines phonetically through the early part of his transition, Lorre found his footing rather quickly. He worked with Alfred Hitchcock in The Man Who Knew Too Much in 1934 before making his American screen debut the following year. By the end of his career, Lorre had played everything from unlikely heroes to iconic villains and unforgettable supporting characters, appearing in some of the greatest movies of his era—and of all time. These movies are among his most recognizable and, as it turns out, his highest-rated on Letterboxd.

10 'All Through the Night' (1942)

A bizarre comedy movie that took inspiration from spy thrillers and gangster movies, All Through the Night was an ambitious venture, to say the least. It starred Humphrey Bogart as Alfred “Gloves” Donahue, a renowned gambler who is implicated in the murder of his local baker. Forced to figure out the truth to clear his name, Gloves uncovers an underground pro-Nazi movement in New York in the process.

Ever the wonderful, villainous presence, Peter Lorre portrayed Pepi, a ruthless pianist involved with the fascist group who did some of their dirty work for them, becoming a recurring enemy to Donahue through their interactions. Interestingly, while the film received mostly positive reviews upon release, critical praise for the film skyrocketed after the attack on Pearl Harbor. All Through the Night remains a cult classic largely because of its cast and its eccentric story.

9 'The Patsy' (1964)

One of Jerry Lewis’s more overlooked films, which saw the American comic not only starring but directing and co-writing, The Patsy was a freewheeling comedy that borrowed heavily from the work of many comedic film icons who had come before. The film opens with a famous comedian being killed in a plane crash, leaving his management team worried as they start to question how they will get paid going forward, prompting them to look for a new young talent.

They end up recruiting Stanley Belt (Lewis), an enthusiastic though bumbling bellhop who is eager to perform despite concern growing around him that he may have no discernible talent whatsoever. Presenting Lewis at his most striking, The Patsy can be overwhelming, but it finds plenty of laughs along the way. It would also come to be the final film role of Peter Lorre’s career, with the actor dying before the picture was released.

8 'The Mask of Dimitrios' (1944)

An interesting amalgamation of contemporary cinematic influences, The Mast of Dimitrios is primarily a noir thriller in the style of Alfred Hitchcock and Orson Welles. It is also one of the few movies to feature Peter Lorre in the starring role without marking him a twisted, villainous protagonist, with the actor rising to the call while surrounded by a smattering of quality performers in Sydney Greenstreet, Faye Emerson, and Zachary Scott.

The mystery film follows a vacationing writer who, when permitted to view the body of a recently deceased criminal mastermind, finds himself infatuated with the story of the dead man’s rise to power, as well as uncovering the mysterious circumstances surrounding his demise. An undervalued gem of classic film noir, The Mask of Dimitrios coasted on its strong cast and delivered a thoroughly suspenseful movie that has aged admirably.

7 'The Lost One' (1951)

A 1951 drama purportedly based on a true story, The Lost One (released in Germany as Der Verlorene) was a West German drama with stern conviction of Germany’s WWII culture. In flashbacks, it focuses on a Nazi scientist who kills his fiancé when he learns she has been selling information to the Allies, a crime that is covered up by the government. Following the war, the grieving doctor treks to the countryside, where he starts killing every woman who reminds him of his late lover.

The film is a noteworthy one in the context of Lorre’s career; not only did he star as Doctor Karl Rothe, but The Lost One was the only film he co-wrote and directed as well. Infused with plenty of influence from classic noir, the art film received critical praise in Germany retrospectively, though it struggled upon release as the nation sought to forget the Nazi regime.

6 '20,000 Leagues Under the Sea' (1954)

A triumphant adaptation of Jules Verne’s classic science-fiction adventure novel, 1954’s 20,000 League Under the Sea made an immediate impression as a pioneering achievement. In addition to being one of the first feature-length films shot in CinemaScope, it was also the first film Disney released under their Buena Vista Distribution banner and remains one of the company’s most revered live-action classics, even if it has faded in popularity today.

Set in 1868, with rumors of a sea monster spreading as a suspicious number of ships are sunk in the Pacific Ocean, the film is fondly remembered for its visual mastery, with the fight against the giant squid an iconic moment in the history of cinema. 20,000 League Under the Sea earned two Academy Awards, proved to be a major step forward for sci-fi films and made use of an exceptional cast that included Kirk Douglas, James Mason, and Paul Lukas, as well as Peter Lorre as Conseil.

5 'Mad Love' (1935)

Marking Peter Lorre’s debut in American cinema and serving as Karl Freund’s last directorial effort, Mad Love was a horror film as enthralling and dramatic as it was chaotic. Lorre stars as Dr. Gogol, a deranged surgeon infatuated with theater actress Yvonne Orlac (Frances Drake). When Yvonne’s husband, a concert pianist, goes to Gogol for surgery on his mangled hands, the surgeon sees an opportunity to strike and uses the hands of a recently executed murderer in the operation.

The film’s critical reception was defined by overwhelming praise for Lorre’s performance, one which led Charlie Chaplin to state that Lorre was “the greatest living actor.” Sadly, critics’ views on the quality of the film itself were more divided, and it was unsuccessful at the box office. However, it has garnered more praise retrospectively and stands as a cult classic of early horror today.

4 'Arsenic and Old Lace' (1944)

A riotously funny black comedy that thrived off the back of Cary Grant’s typically brilliant lead performance, Arsenic and Old Lace is one of the defining classics of screwball comedy in Golden Age Hollywood. It follows Mortimer Brewster (Grant), a successful writer who, on his wedding day, visits his family home, where he discovers that his two dear aunts who raised him are actually serial killers who poison their victims.

A poised balance of the macabre and the comedic moving at a brisk pace, Arsenic and Old Lace has aged immaculately, remaining a cynical dose of twisted fun that consistently hits its mark with great gusto. Peter Lorre portrayed Dr. Herman Einstein, a plastic surgeon in cahoots with Mortimer’s brother, who has a dastardly, deadly scheme of his own.

3 'The Maltese Falcon' (1941)

As one of the most renowned classic noir films, 1941's The Maltese Falcon is among America’s defining cinematic achievements, excelling as a captivating mystery movie imbued with a host of great characters. The convoluted narrative follows a private detective in San Francisco as he takes on a case to determine the whereabouts of an immensely valuable statuette, having to work with three criminals and an enchanting liar in the process.

The film marks what was probably the highlight of Lorre’s acting career in America, with his portrayal of Joel Cairo nothing short of legendary. The Maltese Falcon went on to be nominated for three Academy Awards and has become a quintessential viewing experience for film lovers the world over. It also marked the first of five movies Lorre and Bogart would appear in together.

2 'Casablanca' (1942)

Another slick 40s classic that utilized Lorre in a supporting part alongside Humphrey Bogart, Casablanca is arguably the crowning glory of American cinema in the 20th century. The famed film follows Rick (Bogart), an American nightclub owner whose establishment becomes the hub of activity when Nazi officials converge to intercept notorious resistance leader Victor Lazlo (Paul Henreid). Rick’s bitter neutrality is compromised when he learns his past lover, Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman), is married to Lazlo and that the couple seek letters of transit to escape Nazi-occupied Europe.

Peter Lorre’s part is only brief, but it proves to be highly impactful, as he portrays the petty crook who obtains the letters of transit and leaves them with Rick for safekeeping before he is arrested and killed by corrupt police captain Louis Renault (a tremendous Claude Rains). Casablanca won three Oscars from eight nominations and has become a timeless and illustrious classic.

1 'M' (1931)

A celebrated highlight of German expressionism, which thrives as a superbly engrossing and heart-pounding crime thriller, M displays Peter Lorre at his absolute best. It centers on a serial killer targeting children in Berlin, with the city’s criminals joining the manhunt as the heightened police presence in the area takes its toll on their business dealings.

M was a true masterpiece from Fritz Lang, the legendary director’s first sound film and a timeless classic for its lasting influence on crime cinema as well as its social commentary on the justice system and human self-interest. It marked a monumental breakthrough for Lorre, who, in just his third film appearance, was outstanding as the serial killer at the center of the movie. His performance is one of the most revered in cinematic history and paved the way for many of his villainous performances to come.

