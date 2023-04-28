[Editor’s Note: This article contains major spoilers for Peter Pan & Wendy] Roughly thirty minutes into Peter Pan & Wendy, as Smee (Jim Gaffigan) escorts Michael (Jacobi Jupe) and John Darling (Joshua Pickering) into Captain Hook’s (Jude Law) quarters, audiences are treated to a fairly gruesome collection residing on shelves in the room. It’s a blink-and-you-miss-it moment, but for a Disney+ debut that is rated PG, it is both an unexpected visual and an odd delight for Peter Pan fans looking for the touches of horror that have always existed within the tale.

Ahead of the film’s premiere, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff had the opportunity to sit down with the film’s writer-director David Lowery and its swashbuckling star Jude Law to discuss how Captain Hook is portrayed in the film—which deviates slightly from the typical antagonistic dynamic between the pirate and Peter Pan (Alexander Molony). While the loss of his hand has driven Hook to loathe Peter, the riff between them is much deeper, spanning back to Hook’s own adolescence. To this, Law explained:

“Playing someone who is sort of locked into this childish childhood rivalry in the body of a 50-year-old man, who has seen and lived and done terrible things, is a really interesting area to start playing. I was just conscious that I wanted to bring in all the elements. I wanted him to be sad, I wanted him to be scarred and gnarly and disgusting and scary, and funny too. Like an overheated, angry dad or uncle who, from a kid's perspective, is just really pathetic and loud.”

But what is it that’s on display in the Jolly Roger’s Captain’s quarters? Well, it is jars filled with severed hands and the mounted corpse of a dead fairy. During the interview, Lowery went on to point out these subtle details, which helped play into the sinister side of Captain Hook that Law was tapping into, with Lowery saying, “There were so many little details that supported that such as, I don't know if you remember, but the set, your cabin, was full of all these drawings that Hook had made of ways to maybe capture Peter Pan.”

Law went on to point out that those sketches included, “Little catapults and balloons with nets. I mean, just this guy of, “I've got to get this boy, I've got to get him.” There was also, I don't know if you see the collection of hands.” You definitely do see the collection of hands! This addition seems to imply that Hook was possibly trying to find a non-hook alternative to his missing hand, by way of cutting off the hands of other people. It’s a very fun—albeit disgusting—allusion to body horror, which adds a whole new layer to Peter Pan & Wendy.

A Brief History of Captain Hook on Screen

J. M. Barrie’s classic Peter Pan, or the Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up has been adapted for screen over a dozen times, with varying degrees of success. When most people think of Captain Hook there are typically four adaptations of the character that comes to mind: Jason Isaacs’ portrayal in P. J. Hogan’s Peter Pan, Dustin Hoffman's dangerous captain in Steven Spielberg's instant-classic Hook, the red frock-wearing hook-handed pirate in Disney’s animated adaptation of Peter Pan, or more recently Colin O’Donoghue’s charming portrayal of Captain Hook in the ill-fated Once Upon a Time series. All four versions of Captain Hook, in addition to the multitudes of other interpretations of the character, have taken wildly different approaches to the character. Sometimes Hook is Mr. Darling, while other times he’s simply an Oxford-educated rapscallion, but rarely has he been portrayed the way that Lowery opted to have Law approach the character. With Peter Pan & Wendy, Captain Hook’s animosity towards Peter Pan is born out of the fact that they were once friends—meaning James was a Lost Boy too.

