We are a month away from Disney’s live-action remake of Peter Pan & Wendy, a retelling of the classic fairy tale. The timeless story by J.M. Barrie features the lost boy Peter from a magical island who could fly and never age. When he meets a young woman and her two brothers, they journey to Neverland and face off against the dreaded Captain Hook.

While we had a few glimpses of what’s to come now the studio has released new character posters for all the characters. The new posters give us the first good look at the fierce Peter Pan, mesmerizing Wendy, while Jude Law seems like to have gotten completely into Captain Hook’s skin. We also get a good look at the new Tinker Bell, along with Smee, Tiger Lily, and the Darling siblings John and Michael. The movie also seems to feature the Lost Boys as we see Curly, Nibs, Slightly, Tootles, Bellweather, Birdie, and the twins getting their own posters. The movie looks timeless and dreamy affair fans would expect it to be.

What to Expect From Peter Pan & Wendy?

The movie is directed by David Lowery, Peter Pan & Wendy introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. She travels to the magical world of Neverland alongside Peter, her brothers, and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell. There, she encounters the dreaded pirate, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever.

The previously revealed trailer showcased the expected beats from the Peter Pan movie with Peter meeting the Darling siblings for the first time to Wendy wielding a sword. The feature looks cinematically pleasing and promises to update the story for contemporary times with an expanded role for Wendy. Law revealed at D23 last year that his Captain Hook comes with a dedicated backstory as well.

The film stars Law, Alexander Molony, Ever Anderson, Yara Shahidi, Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering, Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker, Alan Tudyk, and Jim Gaffigan. Lowery directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with Toby Halbrooks based on the novel by J. M. Barrie and the animated film Peter Pan. The feature is produced by Jim Whitaker, and Adam Borba, while Thomas M. Hammel and Toby Halbrooks serve as executive producers.

Peter Pan & Wendy will begin streaming on April 28 exclusively on Disney+. You can check out the new posters below:

