Magic is in the air as we wait for Disney’s live-action remake, Peter Pan & Wendy. The feature based on the classic fairy tale is a retelling of the story from Wendy’s eyes. It is set to take fans back to Neverland as well as enchant a new generation of moviegoers with magic, pixie dust, and the promise of never growing up. As we approach the release date, the marketing for the feature is in full swing and we are getting new look at various characters.

In a new clip released on Disney’s official Twitter account, we see Tinker Bell levitating Wendy out of her bed, but she's caught by Wendy’s brother, who thinks she's a bug. Peter intervenes, and we then see the Darling siblings meeting Peter Pan and Tinker Bell for the first time. Despite knowing the classic moments, there’s something fresh and joyous about the new footage.

What to Expect from Peter Pan & Wendy

The House of Mouse is on a spree to update its classic stories for contemporary times and audiences. Live-action remakes are a good place to start like the upcoming The Little Mermaid, which will tell the familiar tale of Ariel swapping her fins for feet. Peter Pan & Wendy is set out to accomplish a similar task as the cast and crew previously revealed in a featurette, “It’s really the story of Peter Pan through Wendy’s eyes.”

The upcoming feature will see Wendy and the Darling siblings traveling to Never Land with Peter and Tinker Bell. Wendy encounters the dreaded pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever. The previously released trailer showcases a thrilling swordfight between Wendy and Captain Hook, who we now know will come with his own backstory.

The movie features Jude Law as Captain Hook, Alexander Molony as Peter Pan, Ever Anderson as Wendy Darling, Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell, Joshua Pickering as John Darling, Jacobi Jupe as Michael Darling, Molly Parker as Mary Darling, Alan Tudyk as George Darling, Jim Gaffigan as Mr. Smee, and many more. David Lowery directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with Toby Halbrooks based on the novel by J. M. Barrie and the animated film Peter Pan.

You can check out the new clip below and prepare for the adventure of a lifetime when the title begins streaming on April 28.