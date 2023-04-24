Fans are days away from entering Neverland once again in the retelling of Disney’s classic tale with Peter Pan & Wendy. This reimagining will tell Peter’s tale from Wendy’s point of view and looks like the one to watch out for. As the release date nears we are getting exclusive peeks into the movie and they are enchanting, to say the least.

A new clip released by Disney+ on Twitter highlights all the action that’s waiting for the audience in the upcoming feature. The clip sees the Darling Siblings reaching Neverland for the first time with Peter and Tinker Bell. We also see archnemeses Peter and Captain Hook coming face to face, and get a taste of all the sword fights to come. We also get a glimpse into Wendy's aversion to "growing up."

What to Expect from Peter Pan & Wendy

As the name suggests, the feature will put Wendy’s character at the forefront, as we also see her engaging in some action in previously released footage. Peter Pan & Wendy will tell the classic tale from Wendy’s point of view, which we haven’t seen before. Jude Law looks enticing as the dreaded Captain Hook’s, and this time the villain will come with his own backstory to give us a better understanding of his character. While not much is known about the movie but given all the promotional material it is safe to assume that this time around Wendy will come in conflict with Captain Hook in an adventure that’ll change her life.

All over, the feature feels fun, fresh, and absolutely magical, as the House of Mouse continues to update its classic stories for contemporary times. David Lowery directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with Toby Halbrooks, based on the novel by J. M. Barrie and the animated film Peter Pan, so we can expect the feature to tell a familiar tale with a modern twist. The movie comes out on the heels of other live-action titles such as The Little Mermaid which aims to do something similar in terms of updating the themes of classic stories.

The movie features Law as Captain Hook, Alexander Molony as Peter Pan, Ever Anderson as Wendy Darling, Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell, Joshua Pickering as John Darling, Jacobi Jupe as Michael Darling, Molly Parker as Mary Darling, Alan Tudyk as George Darling, Jim Gaffigan as Mr. Smee, and many more.

You can check out the new clip below and prepare for the adventure of a lifetime when the title begins streaming on April 28.