Ironically, for a boy who never grows up, people have grown to love Peter Pan for the past centuries, having been introduced in the early 1900s by Scottish novelist J. M. Barrie. The character has been the symbol of innocence and escapism throughout its existence in literature and film and has remained one of the best in any era. Now, "the Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up" will be flying in Neverland once again with his mythical friends when Peter Pan & Wendy premieres on Disney+ on April 28. And to assure viewers that the upcoming live-action remake will not resort to "dark and gritty" storytelling, director David Lowery shared that his film stayed faithful to the original material, with "plenty of intervention and reinvigoration" so it can resonate with modern audiences.

Peter Pan has always been primarily intended for children, as well as for adults looking for an escape from the messiness of adulthood. So retelling the story in a less child-friendly way can definitely take away the essence of the beloved story. Fortunately, Lowery seems to want to stray away from the apparent trend of childhood-ruining adaptations. When the trailer for the upcoming film was unveiled a week ago, fans were quick to notice the tone of the Disney+ feature, so in an interview with SFX Magazine, the filmmaker explained the "grounded" tone of the film and how he values the whole idea of Neverland.

"As a Peter Pan film, it's not going to surprise anyone who knows the original material. It's very fun and it's funny. If it's grounded, it's only because we were trying to shoot on location, build all of our sets, and have everything feel like a real place. I always value the idea that Neverland is a place that a child could actually get to. As to whether it's a dark and gritty version of Peter Pan… it's not."

Lowery is the Right Person to Retell the Neverland Story

The director is no stranger to adapting children's tales into live-action films, and he's proven to be quite adept at it. His 2016 feature, Pete's Dragon, has been praised for retaining the heartfelt story. It received a positive critical reception upon its release, with an 88% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. So while you still have over a week to finally revisit your childhood when Peter Pan & Wendy arrives on Disney+, you can anticipate that the film will be a clear nod to its original material — and will be reinvigorated, as what Lowery promised.

Peter Pan & Wendy will follow the same exact story fans are familiar with: Wendy, a young girl who wishes to stop time, meets Peter Pan, a young boy who doesn't want to grow up. The film stars Alexander Molony as Peter Pan, Ever Anderson as Wendy, Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell, and Jude Law as Captain Hook. You can watch the trailer below.