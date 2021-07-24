David Lowery has had a fascinating career, having bounced from low-budget indie fare such as Ain't Them Bodies Saints to Disney movies like Pete's Dragon while mixing in thoughtful dramas such as A Ghost Story and The Old Man & the Gun. His latest film, The Green Knight, is an epic medieval fantasy starring Dev Patel, and its hard R-rating is a far cry from his next movie, Peter Pan and Wendy, which is nearly done shooting.

Young stars Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson play the titular protagonists, while Jude Law co-stars as Captain Hook. They're joined by Jim Gaffigan as Mr. Smee and Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell, while Alan Tudyk and Molly Parker play Mr. and Mrs. Darling. Lowery co-wrote the script with his longtime collaborator Toby Halbrooks, and the film is slated to premiere on Disney+ next year.

In a recent interview with Collider, Lowery explained his approach to adapting J.M. Barrie's beloved story and why Peter Pan and Wendy turned out to be his favorite of all his films, even though it's still in production.

"I think, personally speaking, it's my favorite thing I've ever made, which I wasn't expecting going into it, but it is. I've never been as in love with a movie as I am with this one. We've got a couple of weeks left to go and I just love this movie. It's the most personal thing I've ever made," said Lowery, who had just finished day 91 of shooting when he spoke with Collider.

The film forced Lowery to confront his own Peter Pan complex, which is something I imagine many filmmakers grapple with over the course of their careers.

"It is, ironically, the most adult movie I've ever made. I went into it thinking that my entryway into this movie was that I've got a classic case of Peter Pan syndrome. I don't want to grow up. Who does? And I thought that was what was going to appeal to me about it, but in making it, in writing it, and now directing it and seeing it come to life, I've realized that this is a movie about me letting go of that. Whether that's good or bad, I haven't processed yet, but it's the first movie I've made from an adult perspective, if that makes any sense."

Lowery said it's important to him that Peter Pan and Wendy feels important to young audiences as a new generation discovers this timeless tale for the first time.

"It'll be an entire generation's first Peter Pan movie, and that's something I don't take lightly. I want this to be a movie that is important to the children who see [it]," said Lowery. "And I want to make a movie that will matter... that the kids will look back on fondly and think that they got something from it, that they learned something from it, that it mattered to them. And I hope that adults will feel the same way, because as someone who is just now finally feeling comfortable with calling myself an adult, I think there's a lot of valuable material that we've pulled from the source, from the text."

Lowery said the film is "very true to the original book and to the elements of the Disney movie that we can adapt. Obviously, there's a lot of things about the animated film that you're just going to leave to the darker side of history, but we're not reinventing the tale. But I hope that we are illuminating it and making it a movie of great import."

The director knows he isn't the first to tackle Peter Pan and that he surely won't be the last either, but he's excited for his version to exist as its own thing.

"Peter Pan's an evergreen property. It's something that will be remade and retold for the rest of time. This version of it will be... it's my version of it. It's the version that for the next 10 years will probably be the one that kids watch for the first time until it gets remade again," said Lowery. "I've said it already, I'm just in love with this movie, and I really am excited to show it to people."

Peter Pan and Wendy doesn't have an official release date yet but look for it on Disney+ sometime next year, while The Green Knight rides into theaters on July 30. Just be prepared for "graphic nudity."

