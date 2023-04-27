Releasing this week on Disney Plus is Peter Pan & Wendy (2023), a new adaptation of the classic novel by J.M. Barrie that tells the story of Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to become an adult who is whisked away to the magical island of Neverland by Peter Pan, a free-spirited and mischievous young boy who fights an ageless battle against the vicious Captain Hook.

Directed by David Lowery (Pete’s Dragon), this latest live-action adaptation from Disney re-imagines a classic story for a new generation. Read on for our guide to the cast and characters of Peter Pan & Wendy.

Peter Pan & Wendy Director David Lowery Release Date 2023-04-28 Studio Walt Disney Studios Cast Alan Tudyk, Jude Law, Molly Parker, Yara Shahidi, Jim Gaffigan, Ever Anderson Writers Milt Banta, J.M. Barrie, William Cottrell, Toby Halbrooks, Winston Hibler, David Lowery Rating PG Runtime 106 minutes Main Genre Fantasy Genres Fantasy, Adventure

Ever Anderson as Wendy Darling

Image via Disney+

Ever Anderson stars as Wendy Darling, a passionate and outspoken 13-year-old girl who, after hearing the news from her parents that she has been enrolled into boarding school, defiantly tells her parents that she doesn’t want to leave home or become an adult. Peter Pan takes her pleas as a proclamation and whisks Wendy and her brothers to Neverland, where they take part in Peter’s fight against the nefarious Captain Hook.

The daughter of actress Milla Jovovich and director Paul W.S. Anderson, American actress and model Ever Anderson made her feature film debut in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter in which she played a younger Alicia Marcus. Anderson would next star in the MCU film Black Widow as a younger version of Natasha Romanoff.

Alexander Molony as Peter Pan

Image via Disney

Alexander Molony stars as Peter Pan, a carefree and spirited boy from the magical island of Neverland who “saves” Wendy from adulthood and takes her to his home where she meets Peter’s loyal band of followers, the Lost Boys. Living by the motto “he who dares wins”, the stubborn Peter is embroiled in a war with nemesis Captain Hook, with who he shares a long and complicated history.

English actor Alexander Molony began his career as a voice actor on animation shows Raa Raa the Noisy Lion and Claude, before starring in the sitcom The Reluctant Landlord as the son of comedian Romesh Ranganathan. Peter Pan & Wendy will mark Molony’s feature film debut.

Jude Law as Captain James Hook

Image via Disney

Jude Law stars as Captain James Hook, the nefarious and vindictive one-handed captain of the pirate ship the Jolly Roger, who navigates the waters of Neverland hoping to avoid one menacing crocodile, while also battling against his once best friend turned bitter enemy Peter Pan.

British actor Jude Law began his career on the stage where he received numerous awards and nominations before making his feature film debut in the crime drama Shopping directed by Paul W.S. Anderson. Law would next receive acclaim for his roles in Wilde opposite Stephen Fry and the sci-thriller Gattaca which also starred Ethan Hawke, before winning a BAFTA Award and Oscar nomination for his turn in The Talented Mr. Ripley. Acclaimed roles in Steven Spielberg'sA.I. Artificial Intelligence and Sam Mendes' Road to Perdition would follow, as well as another Oscar nomination for his performance in the Civil War movie Cold Mountain. Law has also appeared in major blockbusters such as the Fantastic Beasts sequels as a young Dumbledore, he played Dr. Watson in the Sherlock Holmes moviesand was Yon-Rogg in Captain Marvel.

Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell

Image via Disney

Yara Shahidi stars as Tinker Bell, the loyal fairy sidekick to Peter Pan who possesses the magic fairy dust which allows people to fly and speaks a fairy language that only Peter can understand. Although Peter often takes Tinker Bell for granted, she is very fond of him.

American actress Yara Shahidi made her film debut at the age of nine in the Eddie Murphy comedy Imagine That, before starring in the sitcom The First Family. Shahidi’s breakthrough role would come in the ABC comedy series Black-Ish where she played Zoey Johnson, a role she would reprise in the spinoff Grown-ish.

Alyssa Wapanatahk as Tiger Lily

Image via Disney

Alyssa Wapanatahk stars as Tiger Lily, an indigenous warrior-woman, and Peter Pan’s elder sibling, who watches over the Lost Boys of Neverland. Calm, collected, and mature, Tiger Lily acts as a guiding star for Wendy.

After starring in several shorts, Canadian actress Alyssa Wapanatahk starred in the psychological drama Bones of Crows and the comedy Rehab. She also appeared in the TV series Riverdale.

Jim Gaffigan as Smee

Image via Disney

Jim Gaffigan stars as Smee, the trusted yet clueless first mate of Captain Hook who can always be counted for a cup of tea. Somewhat of a father figure to Hook, Smee constantly tries to dampen Hook’s enthusiasm for fighting Peter Pan.

A successful stand-up comedian who has released several popular comedy specials, Jim Gaffigan has also made his mark in film and TV, beginning with notable minor roles in comedies Super Troopers and The Love Guru, as well as recurring roles in the sitcoms The Ellen Show and My Boys. After roles in Away We Go and the teen comedy 17 Again, Gaffigan would star as a fictionalized version of himself in the well-received yet short-lived sitcom The Jim Gaffigan Show. The prolific Gaffigan would receive strong notices for his performances in the political biopic Chappaquiddick and the comedy-drama Linoleum.

Joshua Pickering as John Darling

Image via Disney

Joshua Pickering stars as John Darling, Wendy's eldest younger brother. Much like his animated counterpart, Pickering's John never likes to leave the house without his trusted top-hat.

Pickering is relatively new to the scene with his only other major credit being playing Jack Blackfriars on the television series A Discovery of Witches.

Jacobi Jupe as Michael Darling

Image via Disney

Jacobi Jupe stars as Michael Darling, Wendy and John's younger brother, who joins his siblings on an adventure to Neverland, bringing along his beloved teddy bear, though it is not long until both him and John are captured by Captain Hook and his crew.

Jacobi Jupe is the younger brother of A Quiet Place star Noah Jupe. Prior to his role as Michael, Jupe starred in the series Britannia and Tom Jones.

Molly Parker as Mrs. Darling

Image via Disney

Molly Parker stars as Mrs. Darling, the loving and kind mother of Wendy and her brothers who only wants what is best for her children. Although she understands why Wendy doesn’t want to go to boarding school, she knows it’s the right place for her to grow into a more responsible young woman and be a better role model for her brothers.

After years of appearing locally made TV and film productions, Canadian actress Molly Parker’s big breakthrough came in the controversial thriller Kissed in which she played a necrophiliac medical student. Acclaimed performances in independent films The War Bride and The Center of the World would follow before Parker made her mark on American TV in the acclaimed HBO series Deadwood where she played the widow, Alma Garret. For her role as Congresswoman Jacqueline Sharp in House of Cards, Parker was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award.

Alan Tudyk as Mr. Darling

Custom Image by Jefferson Chacon

Alan Tudyk stars as Mr. Darling, the intelligent yet stubborn father of Wendy and her brothers who believes in a no-nonsense approach to raising children. He also believes that Wendy is too old to be playing with her brothers and should focus on becoming a proper young woman and enrolling her in boarding school.

Prolific character actor Alan Tudyk is a consistent presence in TV and film, with roles as diverse as Steve the Pirate in the sports comedy Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story and feared hit-man Elias Marcos in the TV crime series Justified. His role of Wash in the sci-fi western series Serenity remains a fan favorite, while his voice work in Rogue One and American Dad! speaks to his diverse talent.