Most people today probably know the original Disney animated film Peter Pan (1953) as that one ride at Disneyland that always has a ridiculously long line no matter what time of the day it is, but it’s also one of the biggest and earliest animated hits for the Walt Disney Company. Telling the timeless classic by J.M. Barrie, you probably already know the story of a boy from a magical island who could fly and never age. You also probably know that he meets a young woman and her two brothers, and they all journey to Neverland and face off against the dreaded Captain Hook.

The Peter Pan story is no stranger to live-action adaptations. There’s the Steven Spielberg-directed sequel following Robin Williams as a grown-up and amnesiac version of Peter in Hook (1991), the more classical take on the character with Universal's Peter Pan (2003), and the most recent take tried to explain Peter's origins in the simply titled Pan (2015). It was only a matter of time until Disney decided to remake their animated version of Peter Pan given they've been pumping out live-action remakes like there's no tomorrow. Most would probably expect the new film to stick closely to the original film's story, but when the cast took the stage to discuss their roles and debut a new trailer, it became very clear that this new version of the classic story will take these characters will be taken in completely new directions.

The panel also gave us our first good look at the anticipated remake, so without further ado, here is everything we know so far about Peter Pan & Wendy.

Is There a Trailer for Peter Pan & Wendy?

A trailer was shown at the D23 Expo's Studio showcase this past Friday, but unfortunately for those following the event from home, the footage was only shown to those in attendance at HallD23.

The footage features a lot of story beats you would expect from a Peter Pan adaptation, with Peter (Alexander Molony) meeting the Darling siblings in their room before chasing his shadow, Peter and Tinker Bell (Yara Shahidi) granting the siblings the power of flight and jumping off from Big Ben, and Captain Hook (Jude Law) confronting Wendy (Ever Anderson) for the very first time. Doesn't sound too exciting, but the words hardly do justice to the incredible visuals on display by director David Lowery (Pete's Dragon). The shots of Peter and the kids are enchanting, the cinematography from director of photography Bojan Bezelli (also from Pete's Dragon) offers some beautiful landscape shots of Neverland, and a fight scene showcasing Captain Hook's flying ship under the cover of some cloudy mountains is a standout visual.

The latter sequence is shown in the poster for the film that was released publicly, showing Peter and Wendy swashbuckling against the ship's pirates whilst flying through the air.

Peter and friends will fly towards the second star to the right, straight on till morning next year in 2023.

Will Peter Pan & Wendy be a Theatrical Release or a Disney+ Exclusive?

Just like the recently released Pinocchio (2022), Peter Pan & Wendy is set to be released exclusively on the Disney+ streaming platform. At this point, no theatrical release is planned, but who knows? If Disney wants the film to be considered for any major filmmaking awards, they'll need to release the movie in at least a limited capacity.

Why is the Film Called Peter Pan & Wendy?

Though the new title may seem like an innocuous change that has little meaning to the grand scheme of things, the inclusion of Wendy's name is significant, as highlighted by the cast at the D23 Studio Showcase. Ever Anderson explained that her version of Wendy is being treated as an "equal" to Peter Pan. Instead of being a female lead, Wendy will be a co-protagonist with Peter as they journey through Neverland. This established an ongoing theme in how select characters are being treated, with Alyssa Wapanatâhk, who will be playing Tiger Lilly, also said that her character has become far more developed from the standard damsel in the distress in the original film. Finally, Jude Law, gave more insight as to his take on Captain Hook, revealing that he'll have a dedicated backstory in the film where he and Peter may have even been allies at a certain point.

What is the Plot of Peter Pan & Wendy?

Though the characters of the classic film seem to be getting some much-needed updating, the general plot looks to be about the same. In case you haven't seen or read anything pertaining to J.M. Barrie's story, it follows a young woman named Wendy Darling and her two brothers John (Joshua Pickering) and Michael (Jacobi Jupe) as they meet Peter Pan, the boy who would never grow up and can fly through the sky like a bird. Peter, with the help of his trusty fairy friend Tinker Bell, gives the Darling siblings the ability to fly and takes them to his home of Neverland, where they along with Peter's band of Lost Boys face off against the evil Captain Hook and his band of pirates. Even if you haven't heard of the story, it's a story of maturity and growth that anyone of any age can relate to.

Who is Starring in Peter Pan & Wendy?

We already have most of the major cast members set to populate London and Neverland. To recap, they include Alexander Molony as Peter Pan, Ever Anderson as Wendy Darling, Josh Pickering as John Darling, Jude Law as Captain Hook, Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell, and Alyssa Wapanatâhk as Tiger Lily, but there are a number of other big cast members joining the film.

One of the most iconic of which is Mr. Smee, Hook's first mate, played here by comedian Jim Gaffigan (Chappaquiddick). Playing the Darling siblings' parents are Molly Parker (Deadwood) as Mrs. Darling and Disney animation veteran Alan Tudyk (Wreck-It-Ralph) as Mr. Darling. Deborah Ramsey (Nancy Drew) has also been cast as an older Wendy, meaning we may get some narration or an epilogue.

The collection of actors is rounded out by the Lost Boys (now gendered in name only) including Noah Matthews Matofsky, Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez, Kelsey Yates, Skyler Yates, Florence Bensberg, Caelan Edie, Diana Tsoy, and Felix de Sousa with some more major pirates of Hook's crew including Paloma Nuñez, Paul Cheng, Garfield Wilson, and Jesse James Pierce.

Who is Making Peter Pan & Wendy?

David Lowery is in the directing chair doing a Disney remake for the second time after Pete's Dragon. Lowery has quickly become one of the most distinct and intriguing directors of the filmmaking industry today, doing big-budget blockbusters like the live-action Disney movies one second and then moving on to do more methodical critically acclaimed independent projects like A Ghost Story (2017 and The Green Knight (2021) the next. Lowery will also be writing the film alongside his co-writer for Pete's Dragon, Toby Halbrooks.

In fact, Lowery will also be working with many major crew members who were a part of Pete' Dragon, with director of photography Bojan Bazelli, editor Lisa Zeno Churgin, and production designer Jade Healy. Also joining the crew are The Lord of the Rings trilogy costume designer Ngila Dickson and The Green Knight composer Daniel Hart doing music, with Oliver Wallace's music from the original 1953 film credited and expected to appear.