While so many of us are fully living the lives of adults during tax season, Disney is giving us something rejuvenating to look forward to in the official trailer for Peter Pan & Wendy. Arriving exclusively to Disney+ on April 28, the live-action reimagining of the classic book-turned-animated film promises to dive deeper into the leading character’s backgrounds all while staying true to the timeless tale of never wanting to grow up.

Echoing that sentiment of remaining forever young, the opening moments of the trailer see Wendy Darling (Ever Anderson) telling her mother that she never wants to make the jump into adulthood. After capturing a flying fairy who’s been conjuring magic in her room, Wendy and her brothers discover that this sprite isn’t just any fairy, but the legendary Tinker Bell (Yara Shahidi). Much to their surprise, they come face-to-face with the even more legendary Peter Pan (Alexander Molony) who hears their cries of never wanting to grow old and whisks them off on an adventure to Neverland. All the beloved characters are there to greet the Darling children and viewers from Tiger Lily to the infamous Lost Boys (and girls) and, of course, Peter’s archnemesis Captain Hook (Jude Law). Sword fights, epic pirate ship battles, and crocodiles are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat as the rest of the trailer plays out.

Also starring in Disney’s latest live-action adventure are Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Jacobi Jupe, Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Joshua Pickering (A Discovery of Witches), Jim Gaffigan (The Jim Gaffigan Show), and Molly Parker (House of Cards).

Image via Disney+

Who’s Behind Peter Pan & Wendy?

Preceding the highly anticipated arrival of Disney’s live-action version of their once-animated musical hit, The Little Mermaid, the studio tapped The Green Knight and Ain’t Them Bodies Saints director David Lowery to helm Peter Pan & Wendy. Lowery teamed up with frequent collaborator Toby Halbrooks to adapt the film’s story, which was initially a novel penned by J.M. Barrie before being animated by Disney for their 1953 film, Peter Pan. Jim Whitaker produces with Halbrooks, Adam Borba, and Thomas M. Hammel joining as executive producers.

Today’s trailer promises even more action than what we’ve seen so far through other teasers and posters. Picking up from a fully grown franchise that has spawned a multitude of other stories, audiences have a lot to look forward to in Peter Pan & Wendy. If you need to catch up on your Peter Pan lore before the latest movie hits Disney+, you can check out Collider’s guide to all things the boy who refused to grow up here. Catch the trailer below and prepare for the adventure of a lifetime when the title begins streaming on April 28.