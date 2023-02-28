Fans of the beloved animated classic can return to Neverland in a way they've never experienced before as Disney has revealed the official poster for Peter Pan & Wendy following the debut of the film's first trailer. Alongside the debut of the new poster, an official release date has also been revealed, with the film to set sail on April 28.

The poster features Peter Pan (Alexander Molony) alongside Wendy, played by Ever Anderson, as they take center stage as they prepare to face a new adventure in their live-action rendition. In addition to the titular characters, the poster also features the appearance of Captain Hook, played by Jude Law, who is portrayed with his signature hook and red outfit, ready to take on Peter Pan and the Lost Boys. The additional cast members of the film round out the poster, whose silhouettes can be seen standing on the edge of rocky cliffs as they prepare to embark on their magical journey through Neverland.

The poster effectively reminds audiences of the classic imagery from the original film while also bringing director David Lowery's own stylistic touch to the table. Whether the upcoming movie will serve as a faithful adaptation of the original film remains to be seen, but with an extensive cast bolstered by a talented filmmaker at the helm, Peter Pan & Wendy could be the nostalgic adventure audiences are looking for when it debuts exclusively on Disney+ this Spring.

Image via Disney

RELATED: Disney’s ‘Peter Pan’ (1953) Is Way Different From the Original Children’s Novel

'Peter Pan & Wendy' Will Honor J.M. Barrie's Book and Animated Classic

“In making ‘Peter Pan & Wendy,’ we set out to craft a film that honors both the original J.M. Barrie text and Walt Disney’s animated adaptation; we wanted to invigorate our retelling with emotional sincerity, an open heart, and a grand yearning for adventure. Hundreds of incredible artists spent many years bringing this film to the screen; I’m excited for audiences to see their work, to go on this ride, and to rediscover an evergreen tale from a new perspective," Lowery said about the upcoming movie.

The debut of the film follows Disney's recent trend of releasing smaller live-action remakes on its streaming service, with notable examples being Lady and the Tramp and Pinocchio in 2019 and 2022, respectively. However, following the release of Peter Pan & Wendy this April, Disney will continue with its wave of live-action adaptations of their animated classics on the big screen with the release of The Little Mermaid, which will debut in theaters this Memorial Day weekend. Other films in development include Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, which debuts on March 22, 2024, alongside Mufasa: The Lion King, a prequel to Disney's live-action remake from 2019, and Lilo & Stich, which recently cast Zach Galifianakis to star. With so much in store, Disney fans have much to look forward to as other classics are brought to the realm of live action.

Peter Pan & Wendy debuts exclusively on Disney+ on April 28. Check out the brand-new poster for the upcoming movie below: