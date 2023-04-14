Disney’s live-action remake Peter Pan & Wendy will soon take fans back to Never Land. The retelling of the classic fairytale updates the story by bringing in Wendy’s point of view and is set to mesmerize another generation with some mystery and magic. Directed by David Lowrey the feature will see Wendy and the Darling brothers traveling with Peter to the magical world of Never Land where they encounter the evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change Wendy’s life forever.

In a new featurette, the director and the cast expand on the story elements and the live-action scope. “Peter Pan is one of the crown jewels of the Disney library. The idea of adapting it live-action was very daunting, but ultimately I decided it was too good an opportunity to pass up," says Lowery. Wendy’s point of view comes in as the director “really wanted to investigate a new way of looking at the story.” With the story changes the previously released trailers showcase a magical, mysterious world the likes of which we haven’t experienced before.

As producer Jim Whitaker puts it, “It’s really the story of Peter Pan through Wendy’s eyes.” Adds Ever Anderson, who plays Wendy in the new movie, “It’s magical to be a part of such an amazing experience. This character is part of me.” The trailers revealed the final showdown will be between Wendy and Captain Hook and fans are all in for it. Speaking of the dreaded pirate, Lowery says, “I love how deliciously evil this Captain Hook is. And to watch Jude go toe to toe with Peter.” Jude Law notes, “This take has had such impact on people’s imagination.” Adding, “The iteration looks at why this feud between the two of them started.”

Image via Disney+

RELATED: New 'Peter Pan & Wendy' Trailer Promises the Adventure of a Lifetime

Yara Shahidi, who plays Tinker Bell reveals, “You get the magic of what we love about the original, but in this rendition, there’s more story to tell.” Adds Law, “It’s this incredible story that never ceases to amaze. What David’s done that’s remarkable is he’s made it more human, more possible.” The feature not only forefronts Wendy but will also delves into Captain Hook’s past. Lowery sums it up, “Every day was a joy bringing this film to the screen. Our goal was to give the audience who love Peter Pan, to give them everything that they want, with all this adventure, all the action on a huge scale.”

The Team Behind Peter Pan and Wendy

The film stars Law, Alexander Molony, Anderson, Shahidi, Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering, Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker, Alan Tudyk, and Jim Gaffigan. Lowery directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with Toby Halbrooks based on the novel by J. M. Barrie and the animated film Peter Pan. Catch the new featurette below and prepare for the adventure of a lifetime when the title begins streaming on April 28.