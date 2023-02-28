See Jude Law as Captain Hook in the new trailer for 'Peter Pan and Wendy' which also stars Ever Anderson, Molly Parker, Alan Tudyk, and Jim Gaffigan.

You'll believe you can fly with the first official trailer for Peter Pan & Wendy. This new adaptation of the classic Disney story will return in live-action form, bringing to reality the dreamy island where children never have to grow up. Alexander Molony plays the role of Peter Pan, a boy who can fly thanks to the fairy dust he obtains from his best friend, Tinker Bell (Yara Shahidi). Pan brings the Darling children into his home, showing them just how far their imagination can go, in a place where possibilities are endless. Wendy (Ever Anderson) feels a responsibility over taking care of her siblings, as she is their big sister but, at the same time, she longs for adventure and even falls in love with Peter in the process.

The trailer gives audiences their first look at Jude Law's version of the fearsome Captain Hook, a pirate who is obsessed with capturing Peter and the Lost Boys. Hook's fixation on Peter comes after the adventurous boy cut off the pirate's left hand and fed it to a crocodile. Their intense rivalry leads to spectacular battles, with the fate of Neverland in the balance. Hook's clumsy and faithful assistant, Mr. Smee, will be played by Jim Gaffigan in this iteration of the story. The pirate's second in command is extremely loyal to his boss, although he is rarely useful in achieving the Hook's goals.

David Lowery, who previously collaborated with Disney by directing the 2016 live-action version of Pete's Dragon, expressed his excitement regarding helming Peter Pan & Wendy:

"In making Peter Pan & Wendy, we set out to craft a film that honors both the original J.M. Barrie text and Walt Disney’s animated adaptation; we wanted to invigorate our retelling with emotional sincerity, an open heart, and a grand yearning for adventure. Hundreds of incredible artists spent many years bringing this film to the screen; I’m excited for audiences to see their work, to go on this ride, and to rediscover an evergreen tale from a new perspective."

Image via Disney

RELATED: Disney Live-Action Films We Hope to See in the Future

A New Tinker Bell Takes Flight

Yara Shahidi will fill Neverland with magic, as she plays Tinker Bell in Peter Pan & Wendy. In an appearance during an episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the actress expressed her excitement over playing the legendary Disney character:

"It was incredible, and I thought I was being punked the whole time because, I know I'm being part of Peter Pan & Wendy, and you see with Avatar coming out what behind the scenes of all these CGI motion capture movies look like. So I was ready for the harnesses and the suits with the dots on it. [The cast] were on incredible sets in Vancouver, and I was in a garage in Burbank the whole time.”

You can watch the official trailer for Peter Pan & Wendy below, before it hits Disney+ on April 28: