As fans prepare to return to Neverland with the arrival of Peter Pan & Wendy on Disney+ later this month, the official Walt Disney Studios Twitter account has revealed a brand-new clip from the upcoming film. Featuring Jude Law as Captain Hook and Jim Gaffigan as Mr. Smee, the clip showcases the return of beloved characters in the realm of live-action.

The clip features Captain Hook, in line from past incarnations of the character, angrily shooting down his door at the mere mention of Peter Pan, who will be played in the film by Alexander Molony. Notably, the clip showcases a more dialed-down approach to the two characters compared to their animated counterparts, who are often the biggest highlight of the film to most fans due to their energetic performances. However, humor still remains at the forefront of the movie as the clip shows Mr. Smee reminding Hook that the door is the third one broken in a month, to which Hooks responds with, "It won't be the last."

Given the footage provided so far, the clip effectively captures the dreamlike aesthetic of the film while also showcasing what to expect from Law's take on the classic Disney villain, whose backstory will be expanded upon. While many previously criticized Disney remakes for their derivative nature, Peter Pan & Wendy could stand out as a notable entry. Whether this new iteration of the story will resonate remains to be seen, but with the film expected to hit streaming later this month, it won't be too long before audiences return to their favorite childhood memories this Spring.

David Lowery Brings to Life Another Disney Classic to Life

David Lowery, who helms the upcoming movie, is best known for directing critically acclaimed films, such as The Green Knight, starring Dev Patel. However, he previously collaborated with Disney on a remake of Pete's Dragon in 2016, which also received positive reviews. With an acclaimed filmmaker at the helm, Peter Pan & Wendy could offer a refreshing take to the story, which has been revisited many times over the years. However, the upcoming remake will retain the charm of the original animated classic, with Lowery promising that the film will remain lighthearted and fun. "I always value the idea that Neverland is a place that a child could actually get to. As to whether it's a dark and gritty version of Peter Pan… it's not," he previously said. More details will be revealed when the film debuts on streaming.

Peter Pan & Wendy flies into Disney+ on April 28. Check out the official clip from the upcoming film below.