2023 marks Disney’s 100th anniversary. However, in terms of their films, the classic animated adventure Peter Pan is also celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. Now to celebrate both Disney and the boy who never grew up, Funko’s adding new Peter Pan Pops! to their Disney 100 line.

The Funko Pops! include Peter Pan with his flute, Captain Hook, Wendy flying through the air, Tinker Bell on Mirror, Tinker Bell Trapped deluxe figure, and a Mermaid. These Pops! do a great job of capturing the bright color scheme of the original animated film. Also, while Pops! all uniformly look the same, the expressiveness of the character designs are alive and well with these figures. However, the crown jewel of this new collection is the Peter Pan and Tinker Bell Movie Poster Pop! This piece recreates the film's iconic hand drawn poster that depicts Peter and Tink flying high in the air against a tree filled backdrop. Both characters are Pops! with Tink being an adorable mini figure. Tink also has the nice added detail of a pixie dust trail following behind her and the stump of the tree appears to be a 3D model. Like all the previous Pop! Movie Posters, this premium figure comes in a protective case and can be mounted on the wall. Peter Pan now joins Dumbo and Lady and the Tramp as Disney films in this artful collection.

Peter Pan’s Legacy Lives On

While Disney was well established by the time the 1950s rolled around, it was in this decade where the classic magic of the studio was fully formed. Nowhere is that more apparent than in Peter Pan. Based on the novel Peter Pan & Wendy by J.M. Barrie, this animated adaptation had it all. Action, adventure, fantasy, wide-eyed wonder, and mature themes that’ll bring a tear to anyone’s eye. Everyone has a fear of growing and the character of Peter Pan embodies that gut-punching terror perfectly. When you add the breathtaking animation and the timeless music, Peter Pan is a top tier Disney film. So much so that characters like Tinker Bell would become one of the company’s biggest moneymakers with multiple spin-off shows and movies that have delighted kids around the world for decades. The film’s direct-to-DVD 2002 sequel Return to Neverland is also one of the best adventures of that particular Disney era.

Image via Disney

RELATED: Ariel Relaxes With Friends in New 'The Little Mermaid' Funko Pop Figure

Just last month Disney celebrated the 70th anniversary of the series with the release of the live-action remake Peter Pan & Wendy on Disney+. Like the 2002 sequel, it has quickly become one of the best films of Disney’s current remake era. Director David Lowery recaptured the fairy magic with a visually stunning adaptation that expanded upon Peter and Hook’s relationship in some pretty compelling ways. It was so good that it was puzzling why Disney didn’t put the film in theaters. Especially since Lowery’s last Disney remake Pete’s Dragon was not only released theatrically, it was a critical darling.

Relive the Magic on Disney+

The original animated Peter Pan, Return to Neverland, and Peter Pan & Wendy are all streaming currently on Disney+. You can pre-order these new Peter Pan Disney 100 Funko Pops! on Entertainment Earth’s website now. While you wait for your new magical Pops! to arrive, you can watch the trailers for Peter Pan down below.