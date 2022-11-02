If you like sadistic and twisted turns on classic tales, then you'll love this news! The director of the upcoming Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, Rhys Frake-Waterfield, will be developing and working on a horror-based take on another fairytale classic, Peter Pan, titled Peter Pan: Neverland Nightmare.

Frake-Waterfield hasn't stated whether he'll directly use any of J.M. Barrie's works as inspiration for his movie, but Peter Pan is known as "the boy who never grows up." He lives in Neverland and leads a group of other children who also don't want to grow up, called the Lost Boys. One night, he meets Wendy Darling when trying to find and reattach his shadow. She succeeds in reattaching his shadow, and in return, Peter Pan takes her and her brothers, John and Michael, to Neverland, a land of mermaids, fairies, and pirates. The main antagonist, who Peter Pan crosses paths with quite often, is Captain James Hook — Peter cut off his hand and threw it to the crocodile, causing Hook to wear a shiny silver hook on his hand.

While there are no casting or plot-based details yet, the classic children's tale of Peter Pan was written by author Barrie in 1902 with his book Adventures in Kensington Gardens. The character of Peter Pan appeared in four more tales: Peter Pan; or, the Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up, Peter Pan in Kensington Gardens, When Wendy Grew Up: An Afterthought, and Peter and Wendy. Peter Pan is most recognized in the Disney animated adaptation, but the character itself, unrelated to Disney, is in the public domain, which means that people can use the character in whatever manner they wish. Speaking of which, Mickey Mouse is entering the public domain in 2024. Will we be seeing a Mickey Mouse horror movie after that happens?

There have been several adaptations of Peter Pan over the years, including the one starring Robin Williams called Hook, where he plays a grownup version of Peter Pan who has forgotten all about Neverland until Captain Hook kidnaps his children, Maggie and Jack, to taunt him into having one final showdown and fight. Peter Pan: Neverland Nightmare, will most likely not have any happy endings and instead have jump scares, gore, horror, and bloodshed.

Stay tuned to Collider for further details about Peter Pan: Neverland Nightmare. In the meantime, while you're waiting on Neverland Nightmare news, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey will be in U.S. theaters for one night only on February 15, 2023. Watch the trailer for the twisted adaptation down below.