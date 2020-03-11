Disney’s Live-Action ‘Peter Pan’ Has Cast Its Peter and Wendy

To further prove to us that they will never stop making live-action versions of their animated classics, Disney has just cast the two leads in its upcoming film Peter Pan & Wendy, Variety reports. Ever Anderson, the daughter of Milla Jovovich and director Paul W.S. Anderson, will play Wendy, while Alexander Molony (The Reluctant Landlord) will play Peter.

As you might have guessed, the movie is a reboot of the 1953 animated film Peter Pan, based on the novel by J.M. Barrie about an immortal child who carries the three Darling children away to an adventure on the fantasy island of Neverland. To date, the animated original remains the most successful version of the story ever translated to film, although several attempts have been made. Steven Spielberg’s Hook is easily the most memorable, but it received average reviews and wound up performing below expectations. Meanwhile, the 2003 film Peter Pan and the 2015 film Pan were both big-budget swings that wound up missing pretty hard at the box office.

Disney has a track record of succeeding with normally unprofitable genres (see: the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise), and so far they’re the only studio to have nailed Barrie’s beloved character. The studio has hired David Lowery to direct, who helmed the 2016 reboot of Pete’s Dragon, which was a modest critical and commercial hit. It seems like all the pieces are in place to make Peter Pan & Wendy a decent film, although it will be a while before we see how it turns out.

