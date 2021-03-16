Peter Pan & Wendy, Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of its beloved 1953 animated feature, has commenced principal photography in Vancouver. In a press release today, Disney trumpeted the production and confirmed that the film would be released direct to Disney+, though stopped short of setting a precise streaming release date.

Peter Pan & Wendy is the second Disney live-action remake for director David Lowery and producer Jim Whitaker, who both worked on 2016’s Pete’s Dragon. Written by Lowery and his Pete’s Dragon co-writer, Toby Halbrook, the script is inspired by Disney’s Peter Pan, itself based on J.M. Barrie’s 1911 novel, Peter and Wendy. Regarding that source material, Lowery said, “Peter Pan has long been one of my favorite stories, partially because I’ve always resisted growing up, but also because of the heart, adventure and imagination that makes J.M. Barrie’s original tale so evergreen.”

Production begins in the wake of a number of exciting casting announcements. Alexander Molony (The Reluctant Landlord) and Ever Anderson, the daughter of Milla Jovovich and director Paul W.S. Anderson were announced as Peter and Wendy in March 2020. They join Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) as Captain Hook, Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish) as Tinkerbell, and Jim Gaffigan (The Jim Gaffigan Show) as Smee. Today’s press release also included a number of new casting announcements, including Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) as Mr. Darling, Molly Parker (House of Cards) as Mrs. Darling, as well as newcomers Joshua Pickering as John, Jacobi Jupe as Michael, and Alyssa Wapanatâhk as Tiger Lily.

Retelling the timeless story of a trio of siblings finding adventure in the world of Neverland, alongside pirates, fairies, and the boy who refuses to grow up, Peter Pan & Wendy reads like a passion project for Lowery. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to redefine his iconic characters for a new generation,” he explained, “and even more excited that I get to do so with such an exceptional cast and crew.”

Peter Pan & Wendy premieres on Disney+ in 2022.

