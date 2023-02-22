Turns out Disney's Peter Pan is quite different from the book it's based on.

“All children, except one, grow up.” With these words, British author J.M. Barrie began his classic 1911 children’s novel, Peter Pan and Wendy, an adaptation of his 1904 stage play, Peter Pan; or, the Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up. Beloved by generations, the story of the boy that refused to grow up and his adventures in Neverland alongside Wendy and the Lost Boys was adapted many times into movies. The most faithful retelling of the story is probably 2003’s Peter Pan, directed by P.J. Hogan. However, the most well-known and well-regarded cinematic version of Barrie’s book is definitely a little animated feature made by another creator of children’s classics: the Walt Disney Studios. Released in 1953, Disney’s Peter Pan has virtually become every child’s introduction to the world created by J.M. Barrie. However, there are many differences between the Disney version of Peter’s story and Barrie’s original novel. Here are all the ways in which Peter Pan and Wendy differs from the Disney film.

Tinker Bell Isn’t Mean, She’s Just Tiny

Image via Disney

This isn’t exactly a difference between the book and the movie, but more of an explanation as to why Tinker Bell is the way she is. In the 1953 Disney film, Tink is shown to be a really sour and mean-spirited fairy. In a scene that would definitely not have flown nowadays, she’s bitter because her hips are too large to pass through the keyhole in Wendy’s (Kathryn Beaumont) drawer. Over the course of the movie, she’s constantly mean to Wendy out of pure jealousy, and eventually even betrays Peter (Bobby Driscoll) and the Lost Boys just to get rid of her. But even though her actions are questionable, Tinker Bell isn’t a bad person (or fairy). According to J.M. Barrie, she’s just too tiny to fit more than one emotion at a time. In the author’s words, “Fairies have to be one thing or the other, because being so small they unfortunately have room for one feeling only at a time”. This means that, when Tink is angry, she is nothing but angry. However, she can also be extremely happy or extremely sad, just never two things at the same time.

Peter Pan, on the Other Hand, Is Kind of Mean

Image via Disney

Peter, on the other hand, is a lot meaner and more selfish in Barrie’s novel than in the 1953 film. He doesn’t care much for John (Paul Collins) and Michael (Tommy Luske), and treats them only as a collateral of having Wendy around. His reason for fighting Hook (Hans Conried) and eventually chopping off his hand is nothing noble nor related to self-defense: the Lost Boys simply dare him to take down the pirate captain, and he agrees. Though Captain Hook remains the villain of the story, you kind of feel bad for the guy because he basically lost his hand because a group of children thought it would be fun. However, Peter’s meanness also shouldn’t be construed as a sign of evil. Much like Tinker Bell, Peter is just too small for big, complex feelings - or, rather, too young. Peter is described as being “gay and innocent and heartless”. Since he all but raised himself in Neverland, he was never taught things like politeness and morals. His selfishness and cruelty are merely a result of completely unchecked childish behavior.

The Lost Boys Shoot the Wendy-Bird Down

In the 1953 movie, just as Peter and Wendy are arriving at Neverland, Tinker Bell flies over to the Lost Boys and tells them that Pan has ordered them to take down a terrible creature that has been hovering above the island. The Boys are quick to obey their leader’s command and fall into position to shoot the so-called Wendy-Bird down with pieces of wood and slingshots. They miss all of their shots, but they do manage to destabilize Wendy, causing her to fall from the sky. Thankfully, Peter swoops in and catches her before she hits the ground. In Barrie’s version of the story, Wendy isn’t so lucky: the Lost Boys hit her with an arrow, and she falls down, seemingly dead. However, Wendy is saved by Peter’s “kiss”: an acorn that he gave her as a thank you for sowing his shadow back to his feet and that she turned into a necklace.

Mr. and Mrs. Darling Find Out Their Children Are Gone

Both Disney and Mr. Barrie agree on one very important thing regarding the night that Wendy and her brothers flew off to Neverland: Mr. and Mrs. Darling (Hans Conried and Heather Angel) were away at a fancy grown up party. However, while, in the Disney film, Wendy, John, and Michael return home before their parents, in the book, they spend countless days in Neverland. Mr. and Mrs. Darling come back from their party to find their children missing. The two go through a lot of pain not knowing where their kids are nor if they will ever return. Mr. Darling, in particular, blames himself for the disappearance of his children, since he was the one that chained Nana outside instead of leaving her free to guard the kids.

Peter Is Gravely Injured During the Fight at Marooners' Rock

“To die will be an awfully big adventure.” This classic J.M. Barrie quote, featured in Steven Spielberg’s 1991 Hook, appears in the original novel right after Peter’s fight with Hook at Marooners' Rock, where the pirate captain had been keeping princess Tiger Lily prisoner. While, in the movie, Peter defeats Hook and flies off with Tiger Lily safe in his arms, in the book, things play out a little differently. Peter is badly injured during the fight and even loses his ability to fly, albeit temporarily. While the Lost Boys take Tiger Lily to safety, Peter is left stranded in a rock and believes that his time has come. However, his life is saved by a Neverbird that allows him to use its nest as a boat so that he can sail back home.

Tink Doesn’t Give Away the Location of the Lost Boys’ Hideout

Image via Disney

We’ve been through Tinker Bell’s meanness already, and how it was somewhat exaggerated in the movie. Barrie’s version of Peter’s right-hand fairy may have her issues, but she is nothing but loyal to her friends. For instance, she never gives away the location of the Lost Boys’ hideout out of jealousy for Wendy, like she does in the film. Instead, Captain Hook and Smee find out the Boys’ secret hiding place out of sheer luck, while walking in the woods.

Hook Tries to Poison Peter Pan

After discovering where Peter lives, Hook immediately sets off to kill him in the sneakiest way possible. However, his plan differs from book to film. In the movie, Hook sends Peter a bomb disguised as a gift from Wendy, whom he has been keeping prisoner in his ship. In the novel, Hook tries to poison Peter’s “medicine” while the boy is asleep. This medicine is actually some harmless liquid that Wendy gives Peter at night as part of her mom act, mimicking her mother and Nana’s actions towards her and her brothers.

Hook Gets Eaten by the Crocodile

Image via Disney

Despite Hook’s best efforts, Peter Pan manages to survive until the end of the story. The same, however, cannot be said about the dreaded pirate captain. In the Disney film, the last we see of Hook is him desperately swimming away after losing a fight to Pan, trying to avoid being eaten by the ticking crocodile that has been following him ever since Peter fed his hand to the beast. Viewers are left wondering whether Hook manages to escape this terrible fate. In Barrie’s novel, there is no room for doubt: the author makes it quite clear that Captain Hook was devoured by the crocodile.

Peter and Tink Try to Stop the Kids from Going Home

After his final fight against Hook, Peter takes command of the Jolly Roger and sets sail to England, to take Wendy, John, and Michael back home. But, in the original novel, he isn’t exactly okay with the Darling kids’ decision to leave Neverland. Instead, he tries to convince them that their parents have forgotten about them so that they decide to return to Neverland with him. You see, ever since her children disappeared, Mrs. Darling had been keeping the nursery window open so that they could climb back into their beds at night if they so desire. Peter’s plan to convince Wendy, John, and Michael that they aren’t wanted anymore is to close the window and bar it shut. However, Peter gives up on this plan when he enters to room to find Mrs. Darling sleeping by the window with her face overcome by sadness.

The Lost Boys Are Adopted by the Darlings

Wendy, John, and Michael aren’t the only members of Peter’s party to decide to leave Neverland behind. While, in the movie, the Lost Boys return to the island with Peter after dropping the Darling kids home, in Barrie’s book, they stay behind, hoping that Mr. and Mrs. Darling will adopt them. And, indeed, they do. Barrie describes how, little by little, the boys forget how to fly and get used to life in English society. It’s a fitting ending, considering how much the Lost Boys longed for a family, to the point where Peter taking Wendy to Neverland was at least partially in order to give them a make-believe mom.

Wendy Isn’t the Only Darling Girl to Fly with Peter to Neverland

Image via Disney

At the end of J.M. Barrie’s Peter Pan, the boy who wouldn’t grow up returns to Neverland, but promises Wendy that he will return every year to take her on new adventures. At first, he makes good on his promise, but, when he comes back, he doesn’t remember Wendy and the boys anymore. In fact, he has even forgotten about Tinker Bell, who sadly passed away due to the short lifespan of fairies. The following year, Peter forgets to pick them up. He disappears for a long time until, one day, he decides to return, only to find out that Wendy has grown up. Though she still yearns to go with Peter to Neverland, she has forgotten how to fly. However, she now has a young daughter named Jane, who is ready for her first trip towards the second star to the right and on until morning. The book finishes with the implication that Jane’s daughter will also visit Neverland alongside Peter Pan, and so will her granddaughter, and her great-granddaughter, and so on… This part of the story doesn’t appear in the 1953 Disney film. However, Peter Pan’s 2002 sequel, Return to Neverland, is all about Peter’s adventures with Jane.