The Big Picture Get ready for a twisted version of a childhood classic in Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare, with Martin Portlock leading the cast.

The Twisted Childhood Universe puts a horror spin on beloved childhood classics.

Keep an eye out for upcoming scary adaptations like Bambi: The Reckoning and Pinocchio: Unstrung.

As the release of the nightmare-themed childhood classic, Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare, draws nearer, Variety has revealed, via an exclusive, a first look at the upcoming film from the filmmakers of the slasher horror Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. This first look highlights Martin Portlock appearing evil and murderous as he plays a disfigured version of the well-loved Peter Pan, which is a far cry from the classic jolly children character.

Written and directed by Scott Jeffrey, Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare is the fourth production in The Twisted Childhood Universe (TCU), a low budget and slasher version of the MCU. It retells J. M. Barrie's Peter Pan in a horrific light and sees Portlock playing the titular role. Portlock is joined by an outstanding cast including The Popes Exorcist's Megan Placito and Peter Desouza-Feighoney, Wolf Manor's Kit Green, Skyfall's Nicholas Woodeson, Fish Tank's Kierston Wareing, Venom: Let There Be Carnage's Olumide Olorunfemi as well as Teresa Banham, Charity Kase and Campbell Wallace.

The British horror movie tells the story of Wendy Darling who embarks on a quest to rescue her brother Michael from “the clutches of the evil Peter Pan” and along the way she meets Tinkerbell, who is depicted as a heroine in this warped version of the classic tale. ITN Studios is handling sales in Cannes with filming currently going on in the U.K. Also, Rhys Frake-Waterfield, who directed Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, is serving as producer.

'Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare' Is One Of Many Scary Adaptations Of Childhood Classics

Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare is expected to be released in theaters just in time for Halloween, so fans can celebrate the nightmarish season in style. It is one of many standalone titles from Jagged Edge Productions' TCU, the company behind the Blood and Honey series, to other projects like Bambi: The Reckoning and Pinocchio: Unstrung.

According to director Frake-Waterfield, Pinocchio: Unstrung will be an "extremely unique and R-rated depiction of Pinocchio" while Bambi: The Reckoning, also due out this year, will center on an innocent deer who is turned into a "revenge-seeking killing machine." Next year, filming will begin on Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble which is an Avengers: Infinity War-style combination of evil versions of Pooh, Pinocchio, Peter Pan, Bambi, Tinkerbell and several other cherished children’s characters.

Although no release date has been set yet for Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare, it debuts in theaters later this year. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.