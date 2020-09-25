Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Disney’s Live-Action ‘Peter Pan’ Casts ‘Grown-ish’ Star as Tinkerbell

by      September 25, 2020

After a few decades of doing stuff that we have to pretend not to see on the theme park rides, Disney is apparently making a real push to diversify its canon. Deadline reports that Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi has been cast in the live-action Peter Pan & Wendy as Tinkerbell, marking the first time the fairy sidekick character will be portrayed by a person of color.

Shahidi joins a cast that already includes Alexander Molony (The Reluctant Landlord) and Ever Anderson (Resident Evil: The Final Chapter) in the lead as Peter and Wendy, along with Jude Law as villainous one-handed pirate Captain Hook. David Lowery, no stranger to live-action Disney remakes thanks to 2016’s vastly underrated Pete’s Dragon, is set to direct from a script co-written with Toby Halbrook.

The report notes that Lowery and Co. pursued Shahidi from the earliest days of pre-production. The actress originally broke out on CBS’ hit sitcom Black-ish in the role of Zoey, the daughter of Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross. Shahidi’s character became a big enough fan favorite to justify a spin-off, Grown-ish, which followed Zoey into college.

Peter Pan & Wendy was one of the many Disney projects that had to halt during the COVID pandemic, along with the live-action Little Mermaid remake starring fellow Grown-ish castmate Halle Bailey and numerous MCU films like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. It’s impossible to tell at this point when we’ll actually see Peter Pan & Wendy, but this latest report mentions that the studio is committed to a theatrical release and not, as in the case of Mulan, a straight-to-Disney+ route.

For more on the future of Disney’s live-action remakes, here is the full (and very tentative!) release schedule for all of them.

Related Content
Previous Article
The 85 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now (September 2020)
Next Article
Every Dang 'SNL' Season Is Coming to Peacock
Tags

Latest News