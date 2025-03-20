If you’re a fan of the Twisted Childhood Universe and Peter Pan, buckle up. After enticing the fans of the sub-genre in the theatres, Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare will soon be available in Blu-Ray Collector’s Edition. The film, directed by Scott Chambers, swaps the fairy tale of Peter Pan (Martin Portlock) and turns him into a child kidnapper. The movie has a 48 percent Rotten Tomatoes score with audience score sitting as high as 71 percent.

Fans who’ll get their hands on the collector’s edition will find a Ruined Childhoods 16 page 'kids' book Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare with custom illustrations by Shannon Trottman and written by Xavier Smith along with a custom-designed rigid case and 16 artcards. Further additional features include an A3 reversible poster, a limited-edition numbered release, behind-the-scenes of Neverland along with deleted scenes, audition tapes, cast exit interviews, a stills gallery, and a trailer.

Peter Pan Will Have a Bigger Role in ‘Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble’

The third film in the franchise Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare follows Wendy and her younger siblings, who won’t be setting off on the adventure of a lifetime to the wondrous world of Neverland, on the contrary, the Darlings are thrown into a terrifying scenario when the deranged Pan kidnaps Michael. The film also features numerous other characters from the tale first penned by J.M. Barrie like Tinkerbell (Kit Green), Captain Hook (Charity Kase), and Tiger Lily (Olumide Olorunfemi), who will pop in to ruin your childhood memories.

The fourth feature Poohniverse: Monster Assemble will see a monster mash up and Chambers previously revealed that Peter is largely on the bad side of the spectrum and will be joined by other baddies, together going up against Pooh himself, (who doesn’t seem better than him, to be honest). He further added,

“I’ve not really spoken much about this yet, but Mary Poppins will be in it, and she’s going to be a kiddy snatcher as well. So I’m sure her and Peter Pan are going to get on like a house on fire. And then there’s also the Mad Hatter. I think those three are going to be the worst of the worst. We’ve introduced Peter and later down the line we will introduce the other two in their own films,” he said.

Peter Pan’s Never Ending Nightmare is available to pre-order here. You can check out the trailer above and stay tuned to Collider for more such updates.

Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble (2025) Director Rhys Frake-Waterfield Franchise(s) The Twisted Childhood Universe Cast See All Scott Chamber

Megan Plactio

Roxanne McKee

Lewis Santer

Source: Umbrella Entertainment