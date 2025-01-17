Walking in the footsteps of the success of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the third movie in the Poohniverse franchise, Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare, has also secured an extended-release, given the turnout for its limited release. The franchise’s official X Account (formerly Twitter) unveiled an audio from Peter Pan himself, for the fans who either missed the movie or want to have another go at it, announcing the movie will continue its run in theatres this weekend.

The third movie in the Twisted Childhood Universe, Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare, directed by Scott Chambers, swaps the fairy tale of Peter Pan (Martin Portlock) and turns him into a child kidnapper. The film follows Wendy and her younger siblings, who won’t be setting off on the adventure of a lifetime to the wondrous world of Neverland, on the contrary, the Darlings are thrown into a terrifying scenario when the deranged Pan kidnaps Michael. The film also features numerous other characters from the tale first penned by J.M. Barrie like Tinkerbell (Kit Green), Captain Hook (Charity Kase), and Tiger Lily (Olumide Olorunfemi), who will pop in to ruin your childhood memories.

Peter Pan Will Have Nasty Company in ‘Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble’

The Twisted Childhood Universe is continuously expanding, with one feature after another, finding a new audience with each release. The movies are gory, blood-soaked, and full of innovative kills, some of which that’ll put Art the Clown or Freddy Kruger to shame. Peter Pan continues the streak and rightfully so, as the sub-genre is being loved by fans. These initial movies will culminate in the monster mashup Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble, which will pit all these characters against each other.

Chambers previously revealed that Peter is largely on the bad side of the spectrum and will be joined by other baddies, together going up against Pooh himself, (who doesn’t seem better than him, to be honest). “I’ve not really spoken much about this yet, but Mary Poppins will be in it, and she’s going to be a kiddy snatcher as well. So I’m sure her and Peter Pan are going to get on like a house on fire. And then there’s also the Mad Hatter. I think those three are going to be the worst of the worst. We’ve introduced Peter and later down the line we will introduce the other two in their own films,” he said.

Peter Pan’s Never Ending Nightmare is in theaters now.

Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare: Wendy embarks on a perilous journey to rescue her brother, Michael, who has been taken by Peter Pan to the mysterious and dangerous realm of Neverland. As she navigates this strange world, Wendy faces unexpected challenges and discovers new alliances, all while confronting the darker aspects of Peter's domain. Release Date February 24, 2025 Director Scott Chambers Cast Martin Portlock , Megan Plactio , Peter DeSouza-Feighoney , Charity Kase , Teresa Banham , Kit Green , Jenny Miller , Nicholas Woodeson , Jay Robertson , Campbell Wallace , Chrissie Wunna , Belinda Fenty , Kierston Wareing , Charlotte Coleman , Frederick Dallaway , Jamie Robertson , Riccardo Carmelita , Adam Speers , Kelly Rian Sanson , Lucas Allermann , Ardy Yusuf , Evelyn Morris , Myles Perry , Rhys Frake-Waterfield , Lewis Santer , Dan Allen , Scott Chambers Runtime 87 Minutes Writers Scott Chambers , Rhys Frake-Waterfield , J.M. Barrie Expand

