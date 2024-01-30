The Big Picture Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare is an upcoming horror film that provides a dark twist on the classic childhood story.

The film is part of a trend of scary adaptations of childhood classics, following films like Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.

The movie will be tense, violent, and heavily inspired by French cinema, featuring a horrific version of Peter Pan unlike previous incarnations.

Another childhood classic is on its way to haunt your nightmares as Bloody Disgusting has revealed via an exclusive a first look at Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare, an upcoming horror film from the filmmakers behind Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. The image provided features a horrific rendition of Peter Pan, looking more akin to a nightmarish goblin than the traditional youthful boy from past incarnations.

In addition to the sneak peek provided by Bloody Disgusting, a release window has also been set for Halloween later this year, just in time for the spooky season. However, Neverland Nightmare won’t be the only horror film ready to terrorize our childhood memories, as Jagged Edge Productions is set to bring on additional scary adaptations of other classic stories, starting with the upcoming Blood and Honey sequel, which will feature the appearance of Tigger. The film will feature an end credits scene that will tease other upcoming projects, such as Bambi: The Reckoning and Pinocchio: Unstrung. Additional details on the aforementioned projects remain under wraps.

Scott Jeffrey will direct Neverland Nightmare, which is slated to begin filming in May of this year. Megan Placito (RuPaul's Drag Race) will star as Wendy Darling, with Kit Green as Tinkerbell, Charity Kase as James, and Peter DeSouza-Feighoney, who recently starred in The Pope’s Exorcist. Additional casting will be announced as the film gears up for production later this spring. Shaune Harrison and Paula Anne Booker-Harrison of The Prosthetic Studio will be working on the film’s visual effects.

Like Them Or Not, Scary Adaptations of Childhood Classics Aren’t Going Away

Image via Bloody Disgusting

“I am taking inspiration from French cinema while in prep for this movie. The film will be incredibly tense following Wendy as she tries to track down her brother, Michael, who has been abducted by Peter Pan. I would say it’s a mesh between Switchblade Romance and The Black Phone with our own spin on it. It is a nasty, violent and incredibly dark movie,” Jeffrey said about his inspirations behind the film.

Ever since Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey haunted the big screen last year, it appears as if indie studios have been taking advantage of the public domain status of many classic stories. Additional examples include Sleeping Beauty’s Massacre and Cinderella’s Curse, which aim to bring a more gory interpretation to the stories. Most recently, with Mickey Mouse’s original cartoon short, Steamboat Willie, becoming part of the public domain with the turn of the new year, several horror-themed adaptations are also in the works, such as an upcoming film and a new video game. Until then, horror fans can await endless gory action when Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare haunts your nightmares later this year.

Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare debuts in theaters later this year.