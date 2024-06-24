This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The next entry in Jagged Edge Productions' Poohniverse of public domain horror is drawing ever closer by the day with Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare. From the team behind Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey and its 2024 sequel, the film promises a nightmarish and extremely dark take on the character originated in 1902 by J.M. Barrie, with Martin Portlock embodying his adult form. A new poster exclusively from Bloody Disgusting teases the horrors that await viewers later this year, as it introduces other cast members around the killer including what appears to be a monstrous rendition of Captain Hook.