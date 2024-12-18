Fathers everywhere are about to rejoice and tell their daughters that they were right about the boy they don’t approve of with the upcoming arrival of Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare. The latest production to come from Rhys Frake-Waterfield’s Poohniverse shifts the focus from the Hundred Acre Wood and travels to England where the Darlings are being tormented by an incredibly unsettling version of Peter Pan. To coincide with the first day of ticket sales, Collider has an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming horror film that will make you rethink the intentions of the boy who never wanted to grow up.

Wendy Darling (Megan Placito) is in a panic in the first look of Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare, after receiving an ominous phone call. At the other end of the receiver is the sound of jazz music, with her hello's falling on deaf ears. Grabbing the phone from her daughter, Mary (Teresa Banham) goes full mama bear at the ominous presence on the other side of the line. Taunting the distraught family, the eerie voice of Peter Pan (Martin Portlock) can be heard, telling them that he has their youngest son, Michael (Peter DeSouza-Feighoney). This certainly isn’t the charmingly misogynistic little boy that audiences first met on-screen in Disney’s 1953 animated feature. With long fingernails, Peter holds the telephone, while the camera pans out and gives us a look at his surroundings. There’s no cute, fantastical treehouse here, just a dark, dank room with a table filled with an overflowing ashtray and plenty of drug paraphernalia. Yikes!

What’s the Plot of ‘Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare’?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Pulling a page from the two Poohniverse movies that came before it, Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare ditches the family-centered story of Peter Pan and turns him into a kidnapper — and kind of child trafficker when you really pick it apart. In the movie, Wendy and her younger siblings won’t be setting off on the adventure of a lifetime to the wondrous world of Neverland, but the Darlings will instead be thrown into a terrifying scenario after Michael is abducted by the insane Pan. Along with the family at the center of the tale and the titular psychopath, audiences can expect to spot numerous other characters from the tale first penned by J.M. Barrie. Names like Tinkerbell (Kit Green), Captain Hook (Charity Kase) and Tiger Lily (Olumide Olorunfemi) will also pop in to ruin your childhood memories.

Judging by the success of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey and its equally twisted sequel, the folks behind Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare already have a built-in fanbase as the multiverse of terrifying tales moves into its third installment. Tickets are on sale now for the feature, which will celebrate a limited theatrical release between January 13 and January 15. Check out the exclusive sneak peek above.

Your changes have been saved Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare: Wendy embarks on a perilous journey to rescue her brother, Michael, who has been taken by Peter Pan to the mysterious and dangerous realm of Neverland. As she navigates this strange world, Wendy faces unexpected challenges and discovers new alliances, all while confronting the darker aspects of Peter's domain. Release Date February 24, 2025 Director Scott Chambers Cast Martin Portlock , Megan Plactio , Peter DeSouza-Feighoney , Charity Kase , Teresa Banham , Kit Green , Jenny Miller , Nicholas Woodeson , Jay Robertson , Campbell Wallace , Chrissie Wunna , Belinda Fenty , Kierston Wareing , Charlotte Coleman , Frederick Dallaway , Jamie Robertson , Riccardo Carmelita , Adam Speers , Kelly Rian Sanson , Lucas Allermann , Ardy Yusuf , Evelyn Morris , Myles Perry , Rhys Frake-Waterfield , Lewis Santer , Dan Allen , Scott Chambers Runtime 87 Minutes Main Genre Horror Character(s) Peter Pan , Wendy Darling , Michael Darling , Captain James Hook , Mary Darling , Tinkerbell , Pirate - Vivienne , Steven , Cake Creature , John Darling , Receptionist , Mel , Roxy , Dina , Timmy , Officer Daughtry , School Boy , Bus Driver , Mia , James , Joey , Circus Kid , Pooh , Tigger , Bambi , Christopher Robin Writers Scott Chambers , Rhys Frake-Waterfield , J.M. Barrie Studio(s) Jagged Edge Productions Distributor(s) ITN Distribution Expand

