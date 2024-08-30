Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey may have been the first entry to the public domain horror-fest but it isn’t the last. The newest on the docket for family-friendly characters is Peter Pan in the new trailer for Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare. Peter Pan is family-friendly no more. Bloody Disgusting got the inside details on what the upcoming film would entail. Following a Wendy Darling (Megan Placito) for the new age, the familiar character endeavors to rescue her brother Michael (Peter DeSouza-Feighoney) from the clutches of the evil Peter Pan (Martin Portlock).

DeSouza-Feighoney will probably be familiar to horror fans as the possessed Henry in The Pope’s Exorcist. The jury is still out if his new character is in more dire straits than before, but it may be likely. In the trailer for the upcoming film, Peter Pan is closer to The Grabber (Ethan Hawke) in The Black Phone than the children’s story character who never grows old. An adult man with a ghoulish mask, this Peter grabs young children and throws them into his van.

“It’s my duty to send the kids to Neverland and protect them from this world,” Peter says in the trailer as he commits a number of atrocities with a butcher’s knife. If this seems extreme even during this new wave of horror fare, that’s because it is. Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare is intended to raise the stakes.

Fans May Not Be Ready For ‘Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare’

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey strikes at the heart of horror, but there has always been a level of escapism in it. Even for all its violence, killers walking around in rubber masks based on children’s book characters don’t seem set in reality. That is what makes Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare so terrifying. Director Scott Jeffrey admitted to Bloody Disgusting that the new film from Jagged Edge pushes the envelope.

“This is tonally an extremely darker film to Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey. When dealing with children being abducted, it felt right. All of the films from our Poohniverse will feel different from the last. So, if one isn’t for you, then maybe the next will be. Peter Pan is the most vicious of them all. He is twisted, cruel and cunning.”

It is true. This Peter Pan is a far cry from a boy who never wants to grow up. The middle-aged man with cracked paint on his face stealing children is a little too close to reality. Fans can tune into Collider for all updates on this horrifying feature as they become available.