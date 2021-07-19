You can finally own Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway and watch it from home when the sequel arrives on digital release July 27th, ahead of its physical home video release in August. To celebrate, we've got an exclusive making-of featurette of the sequel film.

Once again directed by Will Gluck from a script written by Gluck and Patrick Burleigh, and based on the characters and tales of “Peter Rabbit” by Beatrix Potter, the sequel features returning stars Domhnall Gleeson, Rose Byrne, and Elizabeth Debicki, with Margot Robbie, and James Corden as Peter Rabbit; David Oyelowo joins the party as well.

The featurette does a good job of reminding audiences about what made the franchise popular in the first place, and what the sequel is all about. With his humans getting married, Peter decides to try and make it on his own, and gets in a whole lot of trouble as a result.

The most interesting part of the featurette is seeing how the VFX team brought the rabbits to life, while showing you what the actors were really acting against during filming. As director Will Gluck says:

"This movie is making two movies. You make the first movie when you shoot it, you make the second movie in the VFX."

The featurette also shows how you create all the rabbit-caused mayhem without actual rabbits, revealing the complex mechanical devices used to do everything like blowing curry powder, to pushing individual cheese wheels.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway is still playing in theaters and will be released on digital on July 27th. It will then be released on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and DVD on August 24, including a two-film Blu-ray bundle with the first Peter Rabbit film available on August 24.

The home video release will also include the following bonus material:

Bunnies, Baddies, and the Big City: The Making of Peter Rabbit 2

Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle's Wee Little Kitchen

Bea's Crafting Corner: DIY Bunny Bookmark

Bea's Crafting Corner: Create Your Own Woodland Terrarium

You can watch the making-of featurette in the player above.

Here's the synopsis for Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.

"In PETER RABBIT 2: THE RUNAWAY, the lovable rogue is back. Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can't seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be."

