‘Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway’ Trailer Has the Gang Going on a New Adventure

Sony Pictures has released a new Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway trailer. In the sequel, Bea (Rose Byrne), Thomas (Domhnall Gleeson), and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but Peter (James Corden) keeps getting into trouble, which makes him feel like he should take his talents elsewhere. However, Peter’s knack for trouble ends up endangering his friends and family, and he must decide if he really wants to keep up his roguish behavior.

Judging by the trailer, Peter Rabbit 2 looks a lot like Peter Rabbit. It doesn’t have the charm of Beatrix Potter’s books, but it’s that kind of “edgy” family comedy based on a recognizable brand. Honestly, I’d much rather have just a regular comedy starring Rose Byrne and Domhnall Gleeson, but that’s apparently not in the cards, so we have to have James Corden voicing a wise-cracking rabbit. The first movie made $351 million worldwide so there’s clearly an audience for this approach and Sony is striking while the iron’s hot. Come back in 2022 for Peter Rabbit 3: Tropical Vacation or what have you.

Check out the trailer below. Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway opens April 3rd and also stars David Oyelowo while featuring the voices of Elizabeth Debicki, Daisy Ridley, Colin Moody, and Margot Robbie.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway: