‘Peter Rabbit 2’ Trailer Reveals Sony’s Family-Focused Sequel

0

Two bits of surprising news today: Sony has apparently made a sequel to last year’s hit family movie Peter Rabbit and has released a new trailer for said film, titled simply Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway. The second surprising bit? It actually looks cute, fun, and well thought-out.

The first film, which netted more than $350 million worldwide in early 2018, featured a contemporary take on the classic character and his friends. It was one half over-the-top slapstick and silly antics, and one half earnest story about a troublemaking “kid” and his new, overbearing, inflexible father figure. Domhnall Gleeson was an absolute champ in this movie, nearly turning himself into a cartoon character opposite the CG rabbits and their animal pals as they teased, pranked, and tormented him near to the breaking point. The sequel features the logical follow-up of the humans’ relationship established in the first movie and doubles down on the sort of step-child narrative, centering on a Peter Rabbit, who acts out in all new ways. Color me curious.

Once again directed by Will Gluck from a script written by Gluck and Patrick Burleigh, and based on the characters and tales of “Peter Rabbit” by Beatrix Potter, the sequel features returning stars Gleeson, Rose Byrne, and Elizabeth Debicki, with Margot Robbie, and James Corden as Peter Rabbit; David Oyelowo joins the party as well. Look for it in theaters during Easter 2020.

Check out the trailer for Peter Rabbit 2 below:

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Old tricks. New mischief! Watch the new trailer now. #PeterRabbit2: The Runaway in theaters next Easter.

Here’s the official synopsis: