Peter Robbins, the original voice for everyone's favorite lovable loser Charlie Brown, has died at the age of 65. Robbins voiced Charlie Brown in several of the original Charlie Brown specials throughout the 1960s.

Robbins' first go at the beloved character was in A Boy Named Charlie Brown in 1963. The project was a documentary about the comic strip creator Charles M. Schulz and his creation of the Peanuts comic strip. Robbins went on to voice Charlie Brown again in the classic Christmas special A Charlie Brown Christmas in 1965 and It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown in 1966. Beyond these classic specials, which are still viewed on an annual basis around the holidays, Robbins also voiced Charlie Brown in several other specials including Charlie Brown’s All Stars and You’re in Love, Charlie Brown. He also voiced the famous character in the 1969 full length film A Boy Named Charlie Brown.

The full length film garnered a significant amount praise, and won an Academy Award for best original song score. The movie was directed by animator Bill Melendez, who also had voiced Snoopy and Woodstock in several TV specials. The film was written by Schulz himself. In addition to critical acclaim, A Boy Named Charlie Brown also grossed $12 million dollars at the box office in 1969.

When Robbins was 14, however, he left his career as Charlie Brown behind, and the role went to a younger voice actor. However, he later returned for reunion specials. Besides his time voicing Charlie Brown, Robbins also had several roles on popular live-action television shows of the time, including besides his voice acting, Robbins appeared in episodes of Rawhide and The Munsters. However, he did not continue acting as an adult.

Though Robbins left his role as Charlie Brown at 14, he remained attached to the character his entire life, often making appearances for events related to the franchise. After he left his career as an actor, Robbins struggled with substance abuse and bipolar disorder. He also suffered from schizophrenia. Robbins' family confirmed that the former actor died by suicide last week after many years struggling with mental illness and several legal issues.

Though his life after his run as Charlie Brown was fraught with complications, Robbins will always be remembered for the particular vulnerability and authenticity that he lent to the iconic character. The iconic Charlie Brow specials are available to stream now on Apple TV +.

