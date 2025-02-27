Actor Peter Sarsgaard has built an impressive career, becoming one of the most respected and versatile actors of his generation. Known for his unique cadence, charming smile, and quiet charisma, Sarsgaard has proven several times over that he excels in complex characters, such as his roles in Boys Don't Cry, An Education, and his most recent critically acclaimed performance in the Oscar-nominated September 5. Sarsgaard often gets recognition for his film work, and rightfully so, considering his amazing performances. Yet he has also shined in limited series like Looming Tower and Dopesick (both of which can be found on Hulu). Though he has given an impressive performance in many series, his first series-regular TV role remains one of his most powerful performances to date. In 2013, Sarsgaard portrayed a man on death row in the gritty AMC true-crime series The Killing, showcasing the full range of emotion from start to finish.

Peter Sarsgaard Plays a Man on Death Row in Season 3 of 'The Killing'