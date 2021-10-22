Peter Scolari, the co-star to Tom Hanks in their breakout performance in Bosom Buddies, has passed away at 66 following a two-year battle with cancer. Scolari had a storied acting career, with his most prolific being his performances in Newhart and Girls. His manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed that he had passed on.

Scolari's star rose after he appeared alongside his lifelong friend Hanks in the short-lived but beloved sitcom Bosom Buddies, which featured the two men dressing as women so they could room in a much more affordable all-female apartment complex. The show caught fire for the improvisation and humor brought by the actors, as well as the sunny demeanor and genuine chemistry between Hanks and Scolari that ultimately made the premise work. It set both men on a course for stardom and ultimately led to Scolari's inclusion in Bob Newhart's 1982 self-titled smash sitcom Newhart.

As Michael Harris, the producer of Dick Loudon's (Newhart) show and husband to Stephanie Vanderkellen, Scolari would earn three Emmy nods as a supporting actor in a comedy series, though he never managed to come home with a prize. That would come later when he took on the role of Tad Horvath, father to Lena Dunham's Hannah in the HBO comedy series Girls, and picked up his first primetime Emmy for the performance. Throughout his time of stardom, he also made sure to team up with Hanks when he could, joining his friend for his directorial debut That Thing You Do! and voice acting alongside him for The Polar Express.

Scolari's final on-screen performance came this year as Bishop Thomas Marx in the drama-thriller series Evil. Outside of his work on TV and silver screens, Scolari was a talented Broadway actor, appearing in productions of Hairspray, Wicked, and Magic/Bird. He even got to reunite with his old pal Hanks for a 2013 rendition of Lucky Guy.

Looking across the entertainment world over the past 40 years, Scolari's handprints appear on a myriad of high-profile projects, even if only as a small side character or guest. He was beloved for his ability to bring scenes to life with wit and talent, making even the most benign moments feel memorable. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.

