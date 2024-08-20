The Big Picture Major update for Netflix's new crime series with Peter Stormare joining the cast of Jo Nesbø's Detective Hole.

The series follows Detective Harry Hole, a brilliant detective with inner demons, hunting a serial killer.

Stay tuned for twists, turns, and thrills in Jo Nesbø's Detective Hole, premiering on Netflix in 2026.

An upcoming Netflix crime series from an acclaimed Norweigan author just got a major update. A new report from Deadline revealed that Prison Break actor Peter Stormare, along with 27 others, have officially joined the cast of Jo Nesbø's Detective Hole, a crime series based on Nesbø's novels about Detective Harry Hole. Stormare joins Joel Kinnaman, Tobias Santelmann, and Pia Tjelta in the cast, along with other new additions: Anders Baasmo (The King's Choice), Ellen Helinder (Exit), Simon Berger (The Master Plan), and Kelly Gale (Plane). Anna Zackrisson, best known for helming five episodes of the Netflix original series Deliver Me, has also come on board to direct Jo Nesbø's Detective Hole.

Jo Nesbø's Detective Hole is described as a whodunnit serial mystery series led by Detective Harry Hole (Santelmann), a brilliant detective who also struggles with inner demons. Harry works opposite Tom Waaler (Kinnaman), a corrupt cop and long-time foe of Hole, as the two have extraordinarily different methods of solving crime. The pair get into a hunt as they search for the same serial killer, but while Tom is focused solely on finding the murderer, Harry is honed in on bringing them both to justice, setting himself up with a monumentally difficult task. The series promises twists, turns, and thrills, and is currently slated to premiere on Netflix sometime in 2026.

What Else Have the ‘Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole’ Stars Been In?

Stormare is best known for his role as Gaear Grimsrud in Fargo (1996), which was written and directed by the Coen Brothers, but he often pops us as the villain in any project he's in. He can be seen dominating the Netflix charts along with Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell in Prison Break, which recently returned to the platform to extraordinary views.

As for Stormare's co-stars, Kinnaman is best known for his role as Rick Flag in Suicide Squad and the 2021 reboot from James Gunn, The Suicide Squad, and also for playing the legendary role of RoboCop in the 2014 film of the same name. Santelmann, who will play the lead role of Harry Hole in the Netflix series, is best known for playing Ragnar in The Lost Kingdom, and also starring alongside The Rock in Hercules.

Jo Nesbø's Detective Hole is expected to premiere sometime in 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Stormare in Prison Break, now streaming on Netflix.

WATCH ON NETFLIX