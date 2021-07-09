If history tells us anything, it’s that we should be excited for Peter Strickland’s Flux Gourmet. When IFC Films and Strickland have teamed up for past projects like Berberian Sound Studio and The Duke of Burgundy, they earned critical acclaim almost immediately. The duo of IFC Studios and Strickland have teamed up yet again, accompanied by producers Serena Armitage (Red Breast Productions) and Pietro Greppi (Lunapark Pictures), to create a culinary film.

In a provided statement, Strickland said that “Flux Gourmet came about through a personal frustration with how alimentary disorders or food allergies have been comically portrayed in some films, and without wanting to embark on a finger-wagging mission, I wanted to write something devoted to the disruptions of the stomach whilst attempting to maintain a degree of dignity to deeply private and embarrassing symptoms." It would seem that Strickland wants to portray a more realistic side of food allergies and the quirks that accompany them.

The film will star Asa Butterfield, Gwendoline Christie, Ariane Labed, Fatma Mohamed, and Makis Papadimitriou, and will co-star Leo Bill and Richard Bremmer.

IFC Films President Arianna Bocco had nothing but the highest of praise for Strickland, commenting that, “Peter Strickland’s films are unmistakable in their visual style and brilliant narratives and he consistently confronts audiences in a way that challenges and rewards each time.” It is no wonder that these two have partnered yet again, this time to tackle a unique and interesting facet of the food industry.

Flux Gourmet has not yet been given an exact release date but is expected to make its debut sometime in 2022. Here's the official synopsis for the film:

At an institute devoted to culinary and alimentary performance, a collective finds themselves embroiled in power struggles, artistic vendettas and gastrointestinal disorders.

