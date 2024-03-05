The Big Picture Peter Thomas has been ordered to pay $9 million in rent for closed restaurants.

DTS DT Retail claims Thomas breached lease agreements.

Thomas plans to fight the ruling, and denies wrongdoing in eviction cases.

Peter Thomas may have to pay a hefty amount to a former landlord. Thomas, who used to be on The Real Housewives of Atlanta with his ex-wife Cynthia Bailey, continued to pop up in the reality franchise from time to time. His financial business issues took center stage on the show, and they haven't gotten any better since he's been off-camera. According to RadarOnline,Thomas was ordered to pay $9 million in rent for a restaurant. In the documents obtained, a judge ruled in favor of DTS DT Retail against Thomas for his businesses, the now-closed Bar One Miami Beach and 1 Society. Bar One was opened from 2019 until 2023 when the establishment was evicted due to unpaid rent. He was in the process of opening 1 Society, but the eatery never opened. He was also recently evicted from his Baltimore restaurant.

DTS DT Retail claims that 1 Society signed a lease for 120 months. The company filed the lawsuit against Thomas in January 2023 and said, at the time, that 1 Society owed $61k in back rent for failing to pay rent from October 2022 to January 2023. They also claimed that Thomas did not produce Tenant Plans within 30 days of the lease being executed. They claim that Thomas and 1 Society refused to return their keys despite this and now DTS DT Retail demands that they vacate the location and pay back the rent. Bar One was included in this because Thomas listed the bar as a guarantor on the lease.

Peter Thomas Refuses to Pay Up

Image via Bravo

On the flip of that, Thomas is claiming that DTS did not provide him with “sufficient access to the premises.” He went on to argue that because of this, it “excused his obligations under the lease until the breach was cured.” Because 1 Society did not respond to the case, it was then ordered by the judge that 1 Society had to vacate the premises.

In February 2024, the judge ruled that Thomas and 1 Society owed DTS $9.1 million plus attorney fees. This isn't the end for Thomas though, he plans on fighting back against the ruling. "I'm going to win," he told RadarOnline. "They'll never see a dime." Bar One was also caught up in eviction issues with its landlord, Bentley Bay Retail.

