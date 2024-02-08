The Big Picture Peter's plan to create fake friction and trick TheTraitors worked, showing the Faithfuls need to think strategically.

The Traitors have offered Peter a chance to join them, and he may consider switching sides for a better chance at winning.

The Faithfuls have been making poor decisions and falling for the chaos set up by the Traitors, endangering their game.

This season of The Traitors has been filled to the brim with drama, betrayal, and paranoia. Current Traitors, Dan Gheesling, Parvati Shallow, and Phaedra Parks, have been playing a pretty good game, for the most part. However, Dan’s plans for himself on the reality series and his attempt to double-cross Phaedra have not worked out. His subtle gameplay has tipped nearly every person off, and his refusal to come up with any suspects is, well, suspect. He’s being pretty obvious in masking his intentions, and players like Janelle Pierzina, Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid, and Peter Weber are not fooled.

The Traitors is ultimately a social game. It’s the Traitors’ job to lie, murder, and betray their way to the end. It’s the faithful's job to act as detectives and get rid of all the Traitors before the game comes to an end. One thing that the entire cast mentioned in their initial interviews is that the Traitors always have the upper hand. It makes sense, given that they are the only ones there who have an awareness of who’s lying and who isn’t. And while that may be true, it’s also important for the faithfuls to remember and understand their current role. Detectives don’t operate purely off emotions and instinct. They back those instincts and emotions with as much evidence as they can find. That is the primary thing that people playing the game faithfuls forget. They sit around on a moral high ground while picking who they think a traitor is based on whatever they think or have deemed suspicious. And so far, this season, their instincts have led them astray. Thankfully, in this most recent season of The Traitors, someone came up with a plan that might actually work.

Peter Weber’s Plan Proves There May Be Hope For the Faithfuls on ‘The Traitors’

First and foremost, it’s incredibly surprising that there hasn’t been a single plan that’s come up from the Faithfuls. Their poor decision-making led to the early dismissals of Peppermint, Larsa Pippen, and now Janelle. These same poor decisions also led to Deontay Wilder leaving the game early, as sending innocent people home became too much for him emotionally. And, frankly, it’s probably for the best that he left early. The emotions have only gotten more intense, and the remaining faithfuls will need thick skin and a clear head if they want to survive.

They are all falling for the chaos set up by their adversaries, and the majority of them have no idea how to best figure out who is lying to them and who isn’t. The only person who has attempted to come up with any kind of plan is Peter, whose first plan was a bust. At first, he wanted to create fake friction between him and Kevin to see who reacted in any kind of way. That plan made little sense and failed miserably, thanks to other major drama happening at the roundtable. Peter’s first attempt to oust the Traitors may have been nonsensical, but his second one may very well get one of the Traitors to slip up.

In the hilarious bird call mission in episode 5, Peter and Janelle are partnered together, and in this particular mission, everyone had the option, as usual, to go get the shields for themselves. Peter has a pretty good idea of whom the Traitors might be and is also aware that they’d assumed he and Janelle would go for the shields to protect themselves. His plan involved a little deceit. After learning that Trishelle Cannatella and Carston ‘Bergie’ Bergersen got the shields, he tells them to keep it to themselves. Upon returning to the castle, he shares with the people he believes to be Traitors that he and Janelle got the shields. Two of the people were Parvati and Dan, who both took the bait easily. After Janelle, Peter, and Bergie both go hard at Dan in their campaign to oust him as a Traitor at the roundtable.

Peter's Plan Worked, But 'The Traitors' Have An Offer He Shouldn't Refuse

Dan was hoping to get rid of Bergie. Unfortunately for Dan, he fell right into the trap Peter set. Peter’s had plans before, but this one has a layer of elegance to it that certainly made it more successful. The effectiveness of his plan is proof that all the Faithfuls need to think strategically, not emotionally. It's as if they forget they're playing a game and take the idea of being a Faithful so seriously that they forget to lay traps of their own. And now, they may have a bigger issue on their hands. Thanks to Dan's foolish attempt to stay in the game, Parvati and Phaedra got the opportunity to recruit a new Traitor. Instead of making a foolish move by killing Peter, they've invited him to join them. This was the best strategic move they could have possibly made.

The offer clearly tempts Peter, and now that it has been cemented with the other Faithfuls that he is 1000% one of them, this would be the ideal time for him to switch sides. A move like this could take him all the way to the end. Becoming a Traitor this early on in the game is ideal. His fellow Bachelor alum, Arie Luyendyk Jr., in the previous season of The Traitors, made that decision, and he would have walked away with cash had Cirie Fields not pulled a major power move at the finale, forcing him to reveal himself as a Traitor. Peter joining the Traitors would mean that they'd have the most trusted person in the castle on their side, as well as the best strategist currently playing. He seems tempted, and for now, fans will have to wait to see what he decides to do.

The Traitors is available to stream on Peacock.

