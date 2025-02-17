If 1993’s RoboCop 3 lacked any vital element that made the original Paul Verhoeven film a cinematic classic, it was not just the hard R-rated satire. The star of the original 1987 film, Peter Weller, embodied the spirit of what made Alex Murphy/RoboCop a tragic figure. The gifted character actor’s ability to bring humanity to the role of the iconic cyborg was key to the franchise's enduring legacy.

Fast-forward to the third installment under the direction of Fred Dekker (The Monster Squad, Night of the Creeps). What was once a dark satirical reflection of capitalist society became a PG-13 action movie geared towards a kid-friendly audience. Despite the best efforts of Weller’s replacement, Robert John Burke (Thinner, Safe), he simply paled in comparison to the original star, leaving RoboCop fans in the dark as to why Weller bowed out in the first place.

Peter Weller Was Disappointed With ‘RoboCop 2'

Image via Orion Pictures

Created by screenwriters Michael Miner and Ed Neumeier, RoboCop was never intended to be a superhero in the same vein as Superman, Batman, or Iron Man. In a future where fictional tech giant Omni Consumer Products (OCP) influences law enforcement, the military, and the media, RoboCop is caught between delivering justice and regaining his humanity within a corrupt capitalist society. Director Verhoeven’s outsider view of America was something Weller shared in his approach to the role, as the character evolved from a corporate-controlled machine to a disillusioned soul in search of an awakening.

As the recently released docuseries RoboDoc: The Creation of RoboCop revealed, Weller was deeply invested in the role down to his mime training for capturing the pronounced robotic movements. Yet, there was great difficulty in Weller donning the iconic suit made of fiberglass for long periods. The hot temperatures while shooting on location in Dallas, TX did not help matters as Weller dropped as much as 3 lbs a day and clashed with Verhoeven. Ultimately, it was Weller’s mime trainer Moni Yakim who taught him to adjust to the heavy suit by slowing his movements down.

Weller earned universal praise for RoboCop and a sequel was inevitable. Without Verhoeven and the original writers at the helm, however, 1990’s RoboCop 2 represented everything that the first installment was against. The character had been reduced to that of an average comic book hero, which Weller took issue with. As he explained in a 2013 interview with The AV Club, Weller pushed for RoboCop to have an inevitable final act showdown with OCP’s Old Man (Dan O’Herlihy). The idea was appropriate from a narrative perspective since OCP was sparing no expense in suppressing RoboCop’s old memories as Murphy to keep him in their control. Rather than move forward on Weller’s ideas, RoboCop 2 became more about the title character’s next biggest adversary than expanding on the original film’s deeper themes.

Peter Weller Passed On ‘RoboCop 3’ to Star in ‘Naked Lunch'