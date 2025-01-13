Mike Leigh is one of England's most well-renowned film directors, particularly for his mastery of kitchen-sink realism and his hard-nosed dramas about ordinary people. Throughout his career, he has worked with some of the best actors coming from the British Isles, including Gary Oldman, Lesley Manville, and Jim Broadbent. His work has earned him seven Oscar nominations in the past, and he even won the renowned Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 1996 for Secrets & Lies.

Before his 2024 film Hard Truths was released, Leigh's most recent film was a historical war drama from 2018. Peterloo stars Rory Kinnear, Maxine Peake, and David Moorst in a large ensemble cast that tells the real-life story of the Peterloo protests in 1819 for electoral reform and how armed government militias charged the crowd to try and arrest the protest's leader, killing up to 18 people in the process. Leigh brings his signature revulsion for ruling classes and power structures to the film, continuing on what he and other directors of the British New Wave brought to film in the 60s and 70s.

In ‘Peterloo’ a Peaceful Protest Turns Into a Deadly Massacre