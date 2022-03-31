Neon unveiled today a trailer for Petite Maman, the widely acclaimed French film by director Céline Sciamma (Portrait of a Lady on Fire). The delicate story follows a young girl who has to start dealing with the loss of her grandmother. As she explores her grandma’s house and nearby woods, she ends up meeting a girl her age who also has curious experiences to share.

The trailer makes it clear that Petite Maman has been acclaimed across several film festivals throughout 2021, where it made rounds and generated a mouth-to-mouth buzz that made it a festival must-watch. It was featured in high-profile film festivals such as Stockholm, Toronto, New York, Berlin, AFI, and many others. The movie was also featured in best-of-the-year lists, and now it’s time for wider audiences to get to know the wondrous story.

Petite Maman’s trailer suggests a delicate approach to a tragic story, with breakout child stars Joséphine Sanz and Gabrielle Sanz leading the cast and invoking the curiosity, innocence, and excitement that are common to childhood memories. In addition, the trailer reveals that Petite Maman will be a contemplative ride with plenty of beautiful locations and cinematography that are certain to make the experience even more pleasant.

Sciamma’s direction and screenplay have been unanimously praised by critics. In an official statement, the filmmaker revealed that the story came to her many years ago while writing her debut screenplay, 2019's BAFTA nominee Portrait of a Lady on Fire.

Sciamma also shared her views on how this is an important depiction of children in a post-pandemic world:

"The story of ‘Petite Maman’ came to me while I was writing ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’. Its simplicity and obviousness haunted me, and I dreamt of it from time to time as a very tender and clear future. The film grew discreetly in that way, and I began to write it at the end of the international tour for ‘Portrait’. At the end of the French lockdown, when I […] rediscovered the first scene of the screenplay - the farewell to residents in a nursing home - I felt that the film was still relevant and perhaps more urgent than ever. Not least because it was about children. Children have experienced an impressive flood of crises and collective hardships in recent years. [They] have heard the world rumbling. I feel that it is vital to include them, to offer them stories, to look at them, to collaborate with them."

Check out the official synopsis here:

Céline Sciamma continues to prove herself as one of the most accomplished and unpredictable contemporary French filmmakers with her follow up to Portrait of a Lady on Fire, the uniquely emotional, Petite Maman. Following the death of her beloved grandmother, 8-year-old Nelly accompanies her parents to her mother’s childhood home to begin the difficult process of cleaning out its contents. As Nelly explores the house and nearby woods, she is immediately drawn to a neighbor her own age building a treehouse. What follows is a tender tale of childhood grief, memory and connection.

Petite Maman premieres in theaters on April 22. You can watch the trailer below:

