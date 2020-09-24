‘Second-Born Royals’ Star Peyton Elizabeth Lee on Going from ‘Andi Mack’ to Disney+ Feature

–

Soon after leading her very first TV series with Disney Channel’s Andi Mack, Peyton Elizabeth Lee is adding another major first to her resume – her first headlining role in a feature film for the Disney+ release, The Secret Society of Second-Born Royals. She plays Sam in the movie, the second in line to the throne of the kingdom of Illyria. The thing is though, Sam’s not really into the whole royalty scene and would much rather do her own thing. However, all of that changes when Sam comes to learn that she has a major responsibility as a second-born. It turns out, second-born royals are given a superpower and she has the opportunity to hone that ability and join a secret society that keeps the world safe.

In addition to saving the day, Sam’s also tasked with figuring out her place in the world while coping with the loss of her father. There’s a standout speech early on in the film that captures that quite well. In a flashback, Sam remembers a conversation with her father during which he explains that every single snowflake is unique. Each has its own imperfections and flaws, and that’s what makes them special. While chatting about the movie ahead of its September 25th debut, Lee pinpointed a quality about herself that could be considered a flaw, but actually makes her special:

“Honestly, I connected with Sam a lot from the very beginning, from the very first time I read the script because we both have this natural instinct to want to do things ourselves and to be super independent. And I think that characteristic can be both good and bad, you know? It’s great to be independent. It’s great to want to do things by yourself, but in a sense, it sort of distances you from other people sometimes. And when you’re not asking for help, when you’re not pulling people into your life, you can feel alone. So I think that’s definitely something that I see in myself that I see in Sam, and that is both a great strength and can feel like a weakness depending on how you use it.”

If you’d like to hear more about Lee’s experience figuring out how to wield her independent spirit, check out the full interview at the top of this article! She also reveals which Secret Society of Second-Born Royals cast members are most like their characters and which member of the ensemble she’d most like to role-swap with.

