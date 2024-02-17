The Big Picture Before the MCU, the Fantastic Four faced struggles from bankruptcy to differing visions with 20th Century Fox directors.

Peyton Reed's abandoned Fantastic Four pitch would have been a 60s period piece, similar to A Hard Day's Night.

Reed's Ant-Man films carry elements from his Fantastic Four pitch, emphasizing dysfunctional family dynamics and superhero bonds.

Despite being the literal bedrock of Marvel Comics, the Fantastic Four has struggled to find success on the silver screen. By now, everyone knows the story of the ill-fated 2015 Fantastic Four film, or "Fan4stic," as it's often derisively called. Tim Story directed a pair of Fantastic Four films that could best be described as "middle of the road," despite some great casting choices. A Roger Corman-backed film has never seen the light of day. Fans are hoping the fourth time will be the charm when Marvel Studios releases its reboot, The Fantastic Four, next year — especially as the official cast was revealed in a clever Valentine's Day-themed announcement. But the First Family could have seen a cinematic adventure that was helmed by Peyton Reed.

Reed is no stranger to Marvel heroes; after all, he helped direct the Ant-Man trilogy. But before that point — in fact, before the Marvel Cinematic Universe became a thing — Reed intended to pitch a version of the Fantastic Four that would have differed from the superhero movie du jour of the early 2000s. Conflicts with 20th Century Fox led Reed to abandon his take on the project, and Story eventually signed on to direct. But what exactly was Reed's pitch for a Fantastic Four film?

Peyton Reed’s 'Fantastic Four' Would Have Been a Period Piece

Prior to the rise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Comics was facing a number of troubles; most notably, bankruptcy. To solve its financial woes, the House of Ideas ended up parceling out movie rights to its characters. Sony took Spider-Man, Fox took the X-Men and the Fantastic Four, etc. Eventually, those studios started to make use of those rights, leading to films such as Blade and Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy enjoying critical & commercial acclaim. Efforts to make a Fantastic Four film were also being made as early as 1996, with directors ranging from Chris Columbus to Raja Gosnell taking their shot. Reed was attached to direct the film in 2001.

“I was a huge Marvel fan when I was a kid and knew ‘Fantastic Four’ inside out and felt they were always the crown jewel of Marvel. So I went in and got [hired for] the movie and I developed it for the better part of a year with three different sets of writers," Reed told Yahoo in 2015 when describing his initial vision. He further elaborated on his pitch during a Collider screening of Ant-Man and the Wasp, and confirmed that the film would have been a period piece. "One of the big ideas was a set-in-the-'60s thing that at the time was structurally gonna be basically like [The Beatles' 1964 comedy-musical] A Hard Day's Night, where we were not going to even deal with the origin story." Ultimately, Reed ended up departing the project as he felt that he and Fox had "a very different movie in mind," which led to the Story-helmed films.

Elements of Peyton Reed’s ‘Fantastic Four’ Are Present in the ‘Ant-Man’ Films

Image via Marvel Studios

Reed would eventually get his shot at directing a Marvel film with the Ant-Man trilogy. It turns out that Reed used elements of his Fantastic Four pitch throughout the Ant-Man films, most notably in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. "I grew up loving Fantastic Four, and then I found myself directing the Ant-Man family, and there are similarities. They are kind of a dysfunctional family of superheroes in the Marvel Universe. And, you know, in Fantastic Four, they would go into the Negative Zone, and here it’s the Quantum Realm," Reed told Den of Geek. Producer Stephen Broussard shared those sentiments, adding, "“I’d like to think that [Reed] kind of poured everything he liked about [the Fantastic Four] into this. This became his family Marvel superhero story, and that’s no secret. It’s absolutely there.”

Where the Fantastic Four has the bonds between Reed Richards and his wife Sue, as well as her brother Johnny and Reed's best friend Ben Grimm, the Ant-Man films explore the dynamics between two pairs of families. There's Scott's bond with his daughter Cassie (played by Abby Ryder Fortson in the first two films and Kathryn Newton in Quantumania), as well as the bond Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) has with his wife Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer) and daughter Hope (Evangeline Lilly). Quantumania also features a connection to the Fantastic Four, as Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) is a descendant of Reed Richards. Reed even kept some of the period piece angle, as Hank was revealed to be operating as Ant-Man during the 1960s.

Scott Lang Is Tied to the Fantastic Four in Marvel Comics Canon

Close

It should come as no surprise that Reed gravitated to the Ant-Man films after his Fantastic Four pitch fell through. Scott Lang has a long history with the First Family, dating all the way back to Marvel Two-In-One #87. When he was contacted by the Four for help, Lang traveled to a subatomic dimension to help the Thing. He further helped the team when Mr. Fantastic was presumed dead, taking up a role as their technical expert. Soon, the rest of the Four were trapped in the Negative Zone — which led Lang to form a new version of the Four. He even helped Mr. Fantastic temporarily cure the Hulk!

Shortly after that, Lang joined the Avengers. After a series of adventures including his own death and resurrection, he'd once again come to the aid of the Four when Reed Richards sought some temporary replacements. When the Four were presumed missing once again, Lang took charge as the head of the Future Foundation, once again leading a new version of the Fantastic Four. Time will tell if the MCU will play on the bond between Ant-Man and the Fantastic Four, but Reed, at the very least, was able to see out a version of his ideas, even if his Fantastic Four film never made it to the big screen.

Fantastic Four (2005) is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

Watch on Disney+