Peyton Reed's trilogy-concluding Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is just one of many Marvel projects that landed in the hands of directors who demonstrated a unique style but lacked great renown prior to their superhero debuts (see: Jon Favreau, the Russo Brothers, Scott Derrickson, James Gunn, and Jon Watts, just to name a few). Reed, a director of romantic comedies, was no different. And although his Ant-Man contributions are indisputably delightful romps with emotional bite, this unfairly overlooked trilogy might have benefited from properly channeling Reed's rom-com instincts into the final product. In short: less complicated realm-hopping, more Hope (Evangeline Lilly) and Scott (Paul Rudd) banter, please.

Before 'Ant-Man,' Reed was a Rom-Com Director First and Foremost

Image via Marvel Studios

A genre as old as time itself, three out of Reed's four films prior to Ant-Man were romantic comedies: Down with Love, The Break-Up, and Yes Man. Although romance wasn't the driving force behind his debut, the cheerleader cult classic Bring It On, it mastered snotty teenage girl rivalry with enough over-the-top-pastiche to make the film iconic in the annals of high school cinema. And, although women directors often produce the best rom-coms, Reed had an impeccable hand when it came to properly executing the sub-genre's beloved staples: argumentative pairings who evolve from hatred to love (a sanitized version of the enemies-to-lovers trope); fights disguising the growing tension between the endgame couple; vibrant dialogue reminiscent of Classic Hollywood romances; bonding over shared experiences; and miscommunication, a controversial but nonetheless effective tool for escalating dramatic tension, especially if the couple temporarily break up before reuniting in the film's final moments.

RELATED: 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania': Trailer, Cast, Release Date, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Down with Love was Reed's sophomore film and remains a practically flawless love letter to, and modern reinterpretation of, the "no-sex sex comedies" headlined by 1950s and 1960s mega-stars Doris Day and Rock Hudson. Thanks to Hollywood's infamous Hays Code, filmmakers had spent decades getting creative when it came to just the mention of sex, let alone any sort of depiction (especially if it was extramarital; the horror!). Hence, the Day-Hudson films like Pillow Talk, which wanted to push the Hays Code boundaries and often bent them close to shattering. Down with Love, starring Ewan McGregor and Renee Zellweger, parodies the heavily innuendo-laden dialogue and implied sexual situations of the "no-sex" films complete with eye-popping production design and costumes accurate to the era. McGregor's Catcher Block is a shameless playboy intent on seducing Zellweger's feminist author Barbara Novak; the two sparkle separately and together as they dance their censored mating dance. Through Down with Love's absurdist tone and nimble pacing, Reed demonstrates a directorial eye that's impressive for any stage of a filmmaker's career as well as an acute understanding of the rom-com format.

Reed Both Played with Rom-Com Expectations in 'The Break-Up' and 'Yes Man'

Reed's third film, The Break-Up, retains that energy while veering slightly experimental. Break-Up pairs Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughn as a couple who meet at a Chicago Cubs baseball game and find themselves remaining roommates even after their contentious relationship dissolves. Jeremy Garelick and Jay Lavender's screenplay plays with more realistic scenarios than Down with Love's surprise Girl Boss reveal: Aniston's Brooke and Vaughn's Gary argue over household cleaning responsibilities and who's taking up more space with their respective junk. Brooke feels belittled while Gary yearns for greater independence because he finds Brooke too controlling. Despite their genuine feelings, serious self-reflection, and several attempts at reconciliation, the two can't make it work in the end, which lends the film a touch of bittersweet realism. It certainly isn't the happily-ever-after ending guaranteed by the majority of rom-coms, but Reed's adept supervision still fosters a naturalistic chemistry between the leads and lets moments breathe in-between their ferocious, high-octane arguments.

And then Reed dances somewhere in the middle of his previous ventures with Yes Man. He allows for his sweetest romantic coupling to date between Jim Carrey and Zooey Deschanel; Carl and Allison toss wholesome witticisms like home-run baseball hits and share an unexpected but heartfelt spark. Their connection is worth the effort, evidenced by the once helpless Carl overcoming his uncertainties, regaining control over his choices, and finding balance in his life. Deschanel's trademark dry disdain that's nevertheless tainted with growing affection is a perfect precursor to Evangeline Lilly's Hope Van Dyne, while Carrey's more optimistic and heartfelt attitude aligns with Paul Rudd's Scott Lang. The film's ending, and the couple's reunion, shimmer with delicate hope and a prioritization of love — one of the Ant-Man trilogy's narrative throughlines.

Reed is a Perfect Fit for 'Ant-Man's Overall Tone

Although Reed hasn't written his films, it's clear he excels at a specific type of romantic comedy: the ones that demand as much heart as they do humorous appeal. His experience with lightly farcical tones made him ideal for Ant-Man's overtly snarky, Ocean's Eleven-esque heist shenanigans. And given Scott's restorative journey of self-discovery, not to mention the multiple dynamics at play between the Lang-Pym-Van Dyne family, Reed's proven command over emotion was essential for Ant-Man to flourish beyond its charming "Paul Rudd gets shrunk" concept.

Having said this, Reed's tonal expertise within the Marvel Universe has yet to be fully utilized. Ant-Man had the potential to mark itself as a truly distinct entity, just like Marvel allowed other directors to embrace different genres accordingly: i.e., Thor is a Shakespearian tragedy, Captain America: The Winter Soldier is a Cold War spy thriller, Spider-Man: Homecoming is a John Hughes-inspired high school dramedy, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is horror. So with Reed at the helm, why didn't Ant-Man lean into more substantively into its existing rom-com undertones?

In Theory, Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne are the Ideal Rom-Com Couple

Image via Marvel Studios

As the trilogy's main couple, Scott and Hope embody some of the genre's defining conventions as much as they echo Reed's creative history. The two are destined to become perfect egalitarian partners, a fact Ant-Man and the Wasp establishes beyond any doubt, but the beauty's in the journey. They begin as rivals, with Hope having absolutely no time for Scott from word one. She's confrontational, he's good-humoredly confused; she's jealous over his access to the Ant-Man suit, he doesn't want anything to do with her father's plans. Hope teaching Scott how to fight and kicking his ass in the process screams "unresolved romantic/sexual tension," and it's supposed to. Their developing bond moves as gradually as possible within the film's runtime requirements, but it exists, catching both parties off guard. Hope's walls in particular crumble down. Her choice to meet Scott where he is emotionally is what enables Scott to connect with the ants in the first place; otherwise, he'd be up a creek without an ant-paddle. Marvel couples exchanging quips while they fall in love is standard practice, but Scott and Hope are the MCU's first example of rivals-to-lovers. Their combative dynamic smoothing into reciprocated warmth is sheer rom-com fodder; some of their dialogue could be lifted straight from a modern Georgette Hayer novel. "The honest truth is I went from despising you to almost liking you," Hope admits. "You should write poetry," Scott snarks.

As expected, the two resolve their temporary separation in Ant-Man and the Wasp, and although Avengers: Endgame isn't a Reed production, the two zip around the battlefield in perfect harmony and make a happy couple with Scott's daughter Cassie (Emma Fuhrmann). (What's icing on the cake is the way Hope's arc is separate from Scott's, something Ant-Man and the Wasp explicitly prioritizes in ways other MCU films hadn't with female characters up to that point.) So many typical rom-com elements are seen in their relationship, and despite Hank (Michael Douglas) and Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer)'s enduring love, Scott and Hope are undoubtedly Ant-Man's romantic rock. They're sweet, snappy, and effectively done — but despite that effectiveness, the scripts are far more consumed with inventing size-based battle sequences.

The 'Ant-Man' Trilogy Should've Utilized Reed's Biggest Strength

Image via Marvel Studios

Which is an obvious shame, and something of an oversight. If one removes romance from the equation, Ant-Man is already an excellent and incredibly important MCU entry that deserves to cement itself as a unique force to be reckoned with. With Paul Rudd carrying the story on his back, it's an additional shame to not make maximum use of the man's easy romantic energy that Clueless immortalized in 1995. His versatility of emotion enshrined Scott one of the most earnestly endearing characters in the MCU, and Scott stumbling upon his perfect match in Hope is a large part of his journey. For all of Ant-Man's strengths, its director's biggest stylistic clout and the trilogy's best potential was, for whatever reason, left untapped.

Read More About ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’