PG-13 films have quickly become the cornerstone and staple of badass filmmaking that reaches the widest possible audience, with the '90s arguably being the best decade when it comes to cementing this status. While PG-13 as a rating was created during the '80s, it wasn't until the '90s that filmmakers and audiences fully adopted it as a new standard for exceptional action filmmaking. The '90s were certainly home to badass R-rated films as well, such as The Matrix or Bad Boys, but there were also a great number of iconic and badass PG-13 experiences.

What makes the '90s such an especially interesting decade when it comes to badass PG-13 films is the wide variety of genres and the overarching trends that defined it. Between massive blockbuster disaster movies, new up-and-coming franchises first hitting the scene, and exciting original films from acclaimed action filmmakers, the decade had just about everything a film fan could ask for. Many of these films are still widely beloved to this day, being largely influential in laying the groundwork for PG-13 filmmaking to thrive in the years to come.

10 'The Mask of Zorro' (1998)

Directed by Martin Campbell

A modern adaptation of the classic fictional character, The Mask of Zorro follows the original swashbuckler hero (Anthony Hopkins) escaping from prison twenty years after he first fought Spanish oppression. On his quest to find his long-lost daughter and avenge the death of his wife, he begins training a troubled bandit named Alejandro (Antonio Banderas) to transform him into a successor to the Zorro mantle. The duo works to stop the plans of the tyrannical Don Rafael Montero (Stuart Wilson), the corrupt governor of the land.

The Mask of Zorro has an inherent understanding of how to make action not only compelling but electrifying and entertaining to watch. Banderas perfectly fits into the role of Zorro, embellishing the character flawlessly and reinvigorating interest in him for a new generation. As opposed to many other action blockbusters that use gunfights and explosions, The Mask of Zorro finds exceptional action through pitch-perfect sword fighting, envigorating dance sequences, and an overwhelming sense of on-screen passion.

9 'Goldeneye' (1995)

Directed by Martin Campbell

While Pierce Brosnan had various ventures during his time as James Bond throughout the '90s and early 2000s, his debut, GoldenEye, is easily his best and most badass. The film sees Bond on a quest to stop former ally-turned-enemy Alec Trevelyan (Sean Bean), also known as Agent 006, after he gets his hands on a powerful satellite system that could very well destroy the world. Bond is forced to deal with the mental turmoil of fighting a man he used to call a friend to save the world from destruction.

GoldenEye succinctly and seamlessly translates the classic James Bond style into the modern era of action filmmaking, upping the spectacle and bridging a gap to the contemporary blockbuster style. Under the guise of director Martin Campbell, the film maintains Bond's allure while creating an invigorating, action-packed experience to appeal to audiences worldwide. GoldenEye is still considered to be one of the most iconic Bond films of all time and has a resounding legacy on espionage action films still felt today.

8 'Twister' (1996)

Directed by Jan de Bont

The '90s were filled with standout disaster movies that used mass destruction at a blockbuster scale to provide many badass, top-of-the-line sequences that made the most of the visual effects of the era. One of the most prominent and beloved disaster films of the era that has continued to stay relevant in the years since its release is Twister, bringing a cinematic lens to the danger and chaos of violent tornadoes. The film follows a group of tornado chasers as they perform testing on a device that will allow them to create an advanced weather warning system while dealing with tension within the group.

There's simply a lot of fun and excitement in seeing a tornado destroy buildings and other structures, a facet that Twister uses to weave a tale filled with these badass moments. It also helps that Twister's characters are some of the most likable and compelling of any disaster film, making each sequence all the more impactful and exciting. The film has only continued to be a defining part of disaster film history following the recent legacy sequel Twisters.

7 'Independence Day' (1996)

Directed by Roland Emmerich

When it comes to disaster movie blockbusters, no singular director has a more comprehensive resume than Roland Emmerich, the master of the genre with films including 2012 and The Day After Tomorrow. However, the director's magnum opus and biggest success is Independence Day, combining the striking and powerful visuals of an alien invasion with top-notch action and electrifying characters. The film follows a group of aliens appearing across the globe with a plan of planetary destruction on the Fourth of July weekend, leaving it up to an unexpected ragtag group to take them down and save the planet.

Seeing mass destruction on a blockbuster scale is already a great recipe for badass action filmmaking, yet Independence Day's undeniable patriotic elements and pride for humanity make it an even more energizing experience to watch. No matter what differences people have with each other, simply being able to come together to stop evil aliens makes for exceptional filmmaking, with the film coming at the exact perfect time to make a major impact on audiences of the era.

6 'Princess Mononoke' (1997)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

While animation is far from the first thought that people have when they think of badass filmmaking, Princess Mononoke is one of the most invigorating and action-packed animated movies of all time. The film follows a prince who, after being cursed by a demonized boar god, sets off on a journey to find a cure for his increasingly detrimental ailment. On his quest, he ends up finding himself at the center of a struggle between Lady Eboshi, a town leader expanding her growth on the land, and San, a young woman fighting to protect the forest and its creatures.

While action and animation are a rarity when it comes to Western filmmaking, the fight sequences in Princess Mononoke are some of the most cathartic and badass that a PG-13 film can provide. While most other films wouldn't be able to have full-on beheadings or other acts of vicious violence without going to an R-rating, Mononoke's expert usage of 2D animation allows it to balance badass action sequences while still being PG-13. Especially for those looking for more exciting action in an animated format, there are few better experiences out there than Princess Mononoke.

5 'The Fugitive' (1993)

Directed by Andrew Davis

Harrison Ford has led countless badass movies over the years, from major franchises like Indiana Jones and Star Wars to one-off action experiences like Air Force One and Patriot Games. Easily one of the most beloved and action-packed one-off films in his filmography is The Fugitive, which fully commits to giving Ford the high-stakes action thriller that he deserves. The film sees Ford as Richard Kimble, a man who finds himself on the run from the law after being wrongfully convicted of murdering his wife and being sentenced to death for a crime he didn't commit.

The Fugitive uses its ingenious concept as a jumping-off point for its high-stakes, action-packed experience that never lets up from the gas pedal and consistently finds ways to amp up the audience. The film was easily one of the most acclaimed action thrillers of the decade, earning a nomination for Best Picture and a Best Supporting Actor win for Tommy Lee Jones' striking performance. As far as '90s action movies go, PG-13 or otherwise, The Fugitive is one of the best experiences out there.

4 'Men in Black' (1997)

Directed by Barry Sonnenfeld

Combining sci-fi, action, and comedy into the quintessential blockbuster experience, few films are as equal parts charming and badass as the original Men in Black. It sees a New York City cop (Will Smith) recruited to become a part of the mysterious Men in Black, an organization tasked with monitoring and policing alien activity on Earth. He and his new partner, Agent K (Tommy Lee Jones), are tasked with stopping a terrifying bug alien from enacting a plan to take over the planet.

Few films find such an effective balance between action and comedy as succinctly as Men in Black, which is proficient enough in its execution to have audiences pumped up one second and laughing the next second. While action comedies come to a dime a dozen in the modern era of filmmaking, this distinct style and approach were much more uncommon in the '90s, effectively striking a chord and leaving a massive impact. Everything comes together to make Men in Black an engaging blockbuster experience, as well as one of the most badass films of the decade.

3 'Mission: Impossible' (1996)

Directed by Brian De Palma

The groundbreaking spy-thriller that started one of the most iconic action film franchises of all time, the original Mission: Impossible employs a lot of the same staples and energy that made the franchise such a major hit over the years. The film follows master of espionage Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise), who finds himself on the run from authorities after one of his team's perilous operations goes wrong, with him being believed to be the mole responsible. To clear his name, Hunt embarks on a quest to figure out the real mole and even the score.

While the franchise has been home to some of the most iconic and memorable action sequences of contemporary film, the original Mission: Impossible still has a distinct energy and standout moments. The legendary wire heist is still among some of the most badass and well-executed sequences in '90s cinema, fully delivering the full potential of what a spy film should be in the modern era. Under Brian De Palma's brilliant directing style, Mission: Impossible carves out a niche of its own, even among the exceptional sequels that would come down the line.