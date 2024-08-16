The PG-13 rating has been a continually dominant one within American cinema for the past few decades, because such movies are generally seen as appropriate for teen audiences and older. Even then, the rating involves parents being strongly cautioned for viewers under 13, which isn't the same as saying viewers under 13 are forbidden from watching. Essentially, the PG-13 rating is the last time the training wheels are on for viewers, so to speak, meaning most PG-13 movies aren’t too extreme… but there are exceptions. These films can get surprisingly violent or intense sometimes, as the titles below will hopefully demonstrate.

Also, if you're surprised that some titles aren't here - like Jaws, Gremlins, and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom - it might be because those movies were actually rated PG, given the PG-13 rating didn't exist until 1984. Really, it was the releases of Gremlins and Temple of Doom that helped demonstrate the need for a rating between PG and R, hence the PG-13 rating came to be. Though if those three aforementioned movies were PG-13, they probably would be worth mentioning below.

10 'Titanic' (1997)

Director: James Cameron

Titanic pushes the boundaries of the PG-13 rating beyond just being violent, given there’s a decent amount of sexual content here that feels borderline-R-rated, but nevertheless, it stayed at PG-13. It is the more violent content, though, that feels most alarming – and potentially most traumatic – here, because the film doesn’t shy away from depicting the massive amounts of terror and death caused by the sinking of the titular ship.

Still, James Cameron – in one way or another – kept Titanic PG-13, and this rating was likely a factor in it being such a huge money-maker. Perhaps the historical context of the film allowed its disaster scenes to be visceral while retaining the rating it had, and maybe the lack of (too much) bloodshed also helped. But, at the end of the day, Titanic is undeniably more upsetting and death-heavy than most movies given a PG-13 rating.

9 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003)

Director: Peter Jackson

Admittedly, none of Peter Jackson’s blockbusters hold a candle to his earlier films when it comes to violence and gore. He was behind some of the most over-the-top B-movies of all time, pre-The Lord of the Rings, with Dead Alive deserving an extra mention for being perhaps the bloodiest film of all time, going by the sheer amount of (fake) blood spilled.

But his The Lord of the Rings trilogy is about a huge conflict being fought between forces of good and evil, and the final film in said trilogy, The Return of the King, is the one where things get most violent. On top of having a huge body count, there are also instances of violence in certain scenes that feel more graphic than one would expect from a PG-13-rated film, like human heads being catapulted into a city as a fear tactic, and Frodo getting his finger bitten off by Gollum near the film’s end.

8 'Princess Mononoke' (1997)

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

There might be a good number of Hayao Miyazaki movies suitable for most ages – including the three features he directed in the 2000s – but his name being attached to something doesn’t necessarily mean it’s for kids. Princess Mononoke is perhaps the Miyazaki film that makes this clearer than any other, with it being a fantasy tale that gets pretty dark – and even a little bloody – at times.

The story involves a young man going on a quest to rid himself of a curse, and eventually getting wrapped up in a much larger conflict between the people of a town and forces in a nearby forest. A good many limbs get cut off along the way, and there’s more blood than you'd expect to see in your average Studio Ghibli film. It should be watched by everyone over a certain age, though, because it’s ultimately one of the greatest anime films of all time.

7 'Taken' (2008)

Director: Pierre Morel

Before its reputation got a little ruined by some less-than-amazing sequels, Taken stood as a solid action/thriller film with a surprisingly kick-ass Liam Neeson at its center. Well, technically, it is still that movie, and can always be enjoyed without continuing the “Taken saga,” given it works well enough on its own as a movie about an ex-spy who’ll stop at nothing to rescue his kidnapped daughter.

There is an unrated cut of Taken that’s a good deal more violent than the theatrical version, but the latter – which did just get by with a PG-13 rating – is still rather intense in places. The theatrical cut of Taken still has a ton of gritty action and numerous on-screen deaths, as well as a scene of torture (all of which are taken up a notch in the unrated cut, but parts of the PG-13 version remain alarming).

6 'Kong: Skull Island' (2017)

Director: Jordan Vogt-Roberts

Thanks to the fact that giant monster movies will always have some element of fantasy or science fiction to them, the level of violence they showcase is often reduced in intensity. Due to the size of the monsters in these movies, human deaths can occur at a distance or otherwise be obscured by things like rubble… but then along comes a movie like Kong: Skull Island, where the monsters aren't always gargantuan and there’s very little scenery to obscure details of deaths.

As such, Kong: Skull Island – while fun – does get about as violent as a monster movie can get while still retaining a PG-13 rating. It’s perhaps the most intense movie in the King Kong series yet, but also one of the most relentless and entertaining. The glee with which the movie disposes of its human characters is truly something, and the graphic ways some of the monsters perish are worth highlighting, too.

5 'Drag Me to Hell' (2009)

Director: Sam Raimi

During the 1980s, Sam Raimi pushed boundaries with the first two movies in The Evil Dead series. Both were incredibly violent, but the second was made a little milder by all the comedy it featured. Then, during the early 1990s, Raimi directed Army of Darkness, which was technically the third Evil Dead movie and was a great deal less graphically violent… though it was still slapped with an R-rating.

Cut forward to 2009, and Raimi made Drag Me to Hell, which is more violent (and certainly more disturbing) than Army of Darkness, but snuck away with a PG-13 rating somehow. There’s some dark comedy to be found, sure, but Drag Me to Hell is still gross and decently bloody throughout, enough so that it’s easy to imagine that if it had contained just a few more frames of gore, an R-rating would’ve (surely) been inevitable.

4 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Director: Christopher Nolan