When modern audiences think of PG movies, they think of animated cartoons or straight-to-DVD live-action children's films. The last image audiences conjure up when they think of PG is that of adults dealing with grown-up problems. Even Marvel movies, originally acquired by Disney to appeal to adolescent boys, can't get a rating lower than PG-13. In fact, before Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom and Gremlins horrified children and angered parents, PG-13 didn't exist. This led to many adult movies being labeled PG before and after their creation.

Granted, many of these films could not have that rating now because of gore, language, and sex. Yet, these movies still have childlike fun that is missing in modern adult movies. While having mature moments, movies like Big or Sleepless in Seattle also had a certain innocence and feel-good quality missing in modern cinema. Scenes like Tom Hanks dancing on a giant piano or an archeologist running away from a massive rolling rock may be sneered at by new-age writers trying to be edgy and adult. However, this element of pure fun may be the secret ingredient to restoring the box office to its former glory.

10 'Top Gun' (1987)

Directed by Tony Scott

Tom Cruise solidified himself as a star in this 1980s hit about an arrogant pilot who joins a prestigious fighter pilot school. Whether viewers went to see aerial dog fights or a steamy romance, this perfect storm grossed $357 million on a $15 million budget.

On its head, this film shouldn't work. There's not much of a story; the characters are one-dimensional, and there's not even a great deal of action, so it's understandable why it got a PG rating. That said, it's hard not to smile at these characters trading insults and giving off corny but memorable one-liners. The steamy romance between Maverick and his teacher was not only an 80s pop moment but also truly helped anchor what could have been another macho action film. However, the best part of this film is the CGI-less dogfight sequences, which are genuinely riveting because of how real they look.

9 'Moonstruck' (1987)

Directed by Norman Jewison

If the idea of a PG movie containing sex scenes sounds wild, fans can rest easily, knowing that's not even the weirdest thing that happens in this Oscar-winning rom-com about a woman who has a passionate affair with her fiancé's brother.

Like most John Patrick Stanley-written films, it subverts everything an audience comes to expect from a rom-com. The dialogue is not cutesy but dark and strange, leaving audiences wondering what bewildering comment a character will make next. Also, the male love interest is unkept, has a wooded hand, and is eccentric even for Nicolas Cage. The characters aren't charming but captivatingly imperfect, betraying their family or significant other. Ultimately, the film ends up being less about romantic love and more about the enduring strength of family bonds.

8 'Sleepless in Seattle' (1993)

Directed by Nora Ephron

Nora Ephron trades her raunchy dialogue in When Harry Met Sally for a cleaner but still undoubtedly adult movie for her second effort. Ephron's classic, about a woman who falls in love with a man she's never met, almost wasn't made after studios passed on the film because the leads only meet at the end.

This film is all about longing for love. One character longs for his wife, who's passed, and the other for an escape from their passionless relationship. This film also pulls off the incredible feat of having two ridiculously charming actors with fantastic chemistry but keeping them apart until the end. This speaks to Ephron's direction and the likability of these leads to keep audiences invested in their separate stories while they're apart. The best part of this film is the anticipation, making the end a well-earned tearjerker and solidifying Ryan and Hanks as one of the greatest on-screen couples.

7 'Life of Pie' (2012)

Directed by Ang Lee

This film, based on a novel about a boy who's stranded on a lifeboat in the middle of the sea with a tiger, was nominated for a whopping eleven Oscar nominations and won four, including Best Screenplay.

It's one thing for Oscar-winning veterans like Will Smith or Tom Hanks to carry a movie alone. However, for then-newcomer Suraj Sharma to anchor this film, with most of his scenes being with a CGI tiger, is truly impressive. The audience is engrossed in the dangerous and symbiotic relationship between him and the tiger, which as many jump scares as tender moments. While viewers can watch this as a thrilling survival film, there's also a lot of vagueness about whether Pi's version of the story is a hundred percent truthful. The ending and its true meaning are open to interpretation, leaving viewers with a lot to think about.

6 'The Truman Show' (1998)

Directed by Peter Weir

Being the movie that showed mainstream audiences that Jim Carey could actually act was no easy task. Still, this movie, about a man unwittingly living his entire life on TV, was the perfect vehicle for the rising icon.

This movie brilliantly comments on 90s pop culture's fascination with reality shows. The story cuts between Truman in distress and people on their couches, creating an immersive experience for the viewers. The producer's desire for Truman to stay in a pseudo-reality for ratings is a stark warning of the potential harm to society from reality shows. The acting and story are so immersive that the viewers themselves start to feel like they are watching someone go through the trials of growing from the safety of their couch.

5 'Big' (1988)

Directed by Penny Marshall

From John Travolta, Robert De Niro, and even Gary Busey, many were considered to lead this timeless story of a boy who wakes up one morning as a thirty-year-old man. Luckily for audiences, Tom Hanks got the role, and despite being beaten by Crocodile Dundee II on opening weekend, it became the highest-grossing film directed by a woman at that time.

It's no wonder this film turned Tom Hanks into a full-blown movie star. His charismatic Oscar-nominated performance takes this simple story and turns it into a classic. Through his mannerisms and physicality, he believably sells being a child trapped in an adult's body, bringing in the bulk of the humor and charm. Not to mention, it has its fair share of adult humor, specifically around Peter's naïveté when it comes to sex. Similar to Jake's effect on the work consumed by adults in the film, this movie makes adult viewers feel like kids again with moments like the iconic giant toy piano dance scene or his jumping on a trampoline with his date. These scenes are not just entertaining; they are a trip down memory lane, evoking a sense of nostalgia.

4 'Groundhog Day' (1993)

Directed by Harold Ramis

Some films are classics just based on their premise alone. This movie, about a grumpy news reporter who keeps reliving the same day every time he wakes up, grossed 105 million a day and became one of the highest-grossing films in 1993.

Fans who love Edge of Tomorrow, Happy Death Day, or Palm Springs have this movie to thank for paving the way for the novel time loop premise. Bill Murray is at his most sarcastic, playing this hilariously mean character that's entertaining to watch even without a time loop. Not to mention, watching Murray display a vulnerability in this character that could have been two-dimensional. That said, seeing how the film ups the ante of Phil's hilarious antics every time he repeats the day, including getting himself blown up, makes the movie a classic and a low-key sci-fi film.