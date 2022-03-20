With this, can Apple actually edge out Netflix at the upcoming Oscars?

With just a week to go till the 94th Academy Awards, the Apple TV+ drama CODA has discarded its dark horse reputation to become a bona fide favorite alongside Netflix’s The Power of the Dog, after its surprise win at the Producers Guild Awards on Saturday. The PGAs are considered an important precursor event in the run-up to the Oscars, and CODA’s win, as well as its recent victory at the Screen Actors Guild honors, bolsters its chances at the Academy Awards, where it is nominated in three categories, including Best Picture.

CODA won the prestigious Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures over other nominees Being the Ricardos, Belfast, Don’t Look Up, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, The Power of the Dog, Tick, Tick … Boom!, and West Side Story.

Accepting the award, producer Philippe Rousselet told the crowd at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles that he takes the win as a “sign that there is still hope” for a world on the verge of losing its humanity. In his own words:

“I think we will all agree that a good movie always starts with a good story. As a producer I’ve always been drawn to stories that are filled with humanity, and in a world where we see the lack of it every day, I’ll take this award as a sign that there’s still hope.”

RELATED: ‘CODA’ Makes History at BAFTAs, Winning Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur

A Best Picture win at the Oscars for CODA, directed by Siân Heder, will also mark the first time that a streaming film will have won the honor. Netflix, which also has a horse in the race with The Power of the Dog, has come close on a handful of occasions previously, most notably when Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma lost out to Green Book at the 91st Academy Awards. Five other Netflix titles—The Irishman and Marriage Story at the 92nd Academy Awards, Mank and The Trial of the Chicago 7 at the 93rd Oscars and Don’t Look Up this year—have since scored Best Picture nods.

CODA is a remake of the 2014 French film La Famille Bélier. It premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast, the Directing Award, the Audience Award, and the Grand Jury Prize. It was acquired by Apple for a record $25 million. The streamer debuted it worldwide on August 13.

Elsewhere, Disney’s Encanto took home the award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures, edging out The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Luca, Raya and the Last Dragon and Sing 2. The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures went to Summer Of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised).

You can check out the full list of the winners and the nominees in the film categories here:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

CODA (WINNER)

Being the Ricardos

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick … Boom!

West Side Story

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Encanto (WINNER)

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Sing 2

Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

Summer Of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (WINNER)

Ascension

The First Wave

Flee

In The Same Breath

The Rescue

Simple As Water

Writing With Fire

